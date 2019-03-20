Incremental virtue-signaling at Dick’s

The NRA’s American Rifleman magazine has an article reporting that Dick’s Sporting Goods, a national purveyor of all things outdoors, is doubling down on its year-old, virtue-signaling move to remove firearms from its retail locations in response to pressures from liberal gun grabbers. This they are doing in spite of declining sales and earnings after last year’s loudly-trumpeted move to show how in step they are with 2nd Amendment deniers. With sales down by more than 3% in same-store reporting, Dick’s has decided that such a small decline wasn’t sufficient to establish them as real dicks, so they’ve now decided to restrict firearms sales even more by announcing that they will stop selling these evil instruments of death in another 125 of their 850 stores. Photo credit: Mike Mozart Which immediately raises the question: if these scary black instruments are tools of the devil in those 125 stores, why are they not equally insidious instruments of murderous evil in all of Dick’s stores? What’s with Dick’s dicking around like this? What? Is this the limited modified hangout version of virtue-signaling? It would appear that those dicks at Dick’s are engaged in developing their moral code predicated on zip codes, gradually and incrementally signaling their liberal, social justice virtue by store location. “Here at Dick’s we’re so damn high-minded we’ll piously refuse to sell you a firearm in this store conveniently located for your local shopping but we’ll happily sell you all the scary black guns, magazines and ammo you require if you will but drive a short distance to one of our stores more distant from an activist college campus.”

Now, that’s a well thought out and morally justifiable strategy that will certainly deter the masses of deranged mass shooters. Good grief! How on earth did Dick’s manage to get so many dicks assembled in their executive suites? Do the HR people at Dick’s have a series of psychological tests to administer to potential executives to determine if one is sufficiently dick-brained to lead all the dicks at Dick’s? What I really find amazing is, in the face of all this dicking around with the company’s financial future, how many clueless dicks out there are still holding on to shares of Dick’s. If the same-store sales figures continue to decline as they did this past year, those dicks are thoroughly and truly dicked.