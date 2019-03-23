Dana Milbank takes his passive-aggressive cow for a walk

I remember my cousin Diane saying that to her sister way back in 1966 or so. It was the first time I heard the phrase. Diane was a master of passive-aggressive behavior; she said horrible things incessantly and then acted calm and surprised when her target's blood came to a boil.

"Well, don't have a cow over it!"

Dana Millbank in the Salt Lake Tribune uses every bovine pun tolerable in his manual of style to make fun of Devin Nunes's two-hundred-fifty-thousand-dollar lawsuit against Twitter. I'm sure all fledgling journalists are today assembled around a monitor reading "Devin Nunes is Having a Cow, Man" and chortling, but the article is in reality a dull and vapid etude utilizing all things related to beef, steak, chops, bull, and tipping point. Milbank nurses every drop of lefty pablum out of this dry stone.

Meanwhile, Milbank's own political pasture is littered with leftists having a cow at every turn.

Perhaps in Washington there is some department that holds breeding rights to all the cows Democrats are having.

The current Washington area bureau chief of having a Democratic cow might be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She says the world will end in 12 years if she doesn't get her way right now; she is willing to have a cow over it. She calls her cow the "New Green Deal."

The partisan landscape is teeming with cows being had by witless packs of Democratic wannabe presidents. They grip up multiple cows and have them over just one central point: Democrats lost a presidential election.

Democrats lost a presidential election! Hurry, we should have a cow and pack the Supreme Court!

Democrats lost a presidential election! Hurry, we should have a cow and allow 16-year-olds to vote!

Democrats lost a presidential election! Hurry, we should have a cow and scrap the Electoral College!

Every Democratic candidate is perfectly willing to have a cow over anything and everything. Every Democrat is also perfectly willing to have a cow over anything else and everything else.

Donald Trump has apparently induced all Democrats into having an eternal cow.

At street level, leftists in masks smash windows and become nasty traffic cops when having their cows.

At Twitter level, someone under the name "Devin Nunes' mom" states, among other pleasantries, that Nunes would probably join the "Proud Boys" "if it weren't for that unfortunate 'no masturbating' rule." Such a post must have been composed by one ugly cow having another real ugly cow.

Dana Milbank defends this. Talk about passive-aggressive behavior; Dana Milbank contrives patter to defend uncivil and brutal discourse because it's not Dana's mother being used and abused by a coarse and stupid leftist subhuman subtroll. Milbank defends the vile with the insipid.

Trump won, Dana. Tell your folks to stop having a cow over it.