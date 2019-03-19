Christian video on marriage removed from YouTube when Google employees object

Google employees on an internal company listserv complained when a Christian video on marriage appeared as an advertisement on several YouTube channels. A Google vice president agreed that it was "offensive" and had the video taken down.

Daily Caller:

Christian radio host Michael L. Brown argues in the video that gay people are welcome as Christians but that, like every other person, they are called to follow Christian teachings on sex and marriage. Brown has spoken out in the past against “homo-hatred” and “ugly rhetoric” directed at gay and lesbian people by fringe groups like the Westboro Baptist Church. In the video, he describes same-sex relationships as “like other sins, but one that Jesus died for.” The belief that sex is meant to take place in the context of a male-female marriage — as argued by Brown — is central to most major Christian denominations’ marital teachings. Google HR highlighted in the listserv a “representative” comment from an employee who took offense that Brown’s video had appeared as an advertisement on channels operated by gay and lesbian YouTubers, the documents show. “I cannot see how this can be allowed when the specific idea of LGBT videos is to allow the creators to feel free to share their content and be comfortable that anti-LGBT advertisers would not be attached to their content,” the employee wrote. “This seems very counter to our mission, specifically around PRIDE 2018 timeframe.” Google’s vice president for product management and ads, Vishal Sharma, agreed that the video was too offensive to air as an advertisement.

Nobody likes to be told they're a "sinner," but viewing a message that gently reminds gay people of Christian teaching on homosexuality and marriage is hardly "offensive" using any objective criteria. No one at Google is worried about "offending" Christians who might be as uncomfortable viewing pro-gay content as gays are at viewing what they see as anti-gay content.

This is why we have free expression. But when that "freedom" is only available to one side of a question, and "hate" is used as an excuse to silence those who might disagree, everybody loses.

Being opposed to gay marriage is not a "fringe" position. It's as mainstream as apple pie - especially in communities of faith. There is no room in America for those who would do violence to people for their sexual orientation, but neither is there room in the US for those who would feign being "offended" by something inoffensive in order to interfere with their right to express their views.