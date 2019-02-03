When do we start calling it a 'police state'?

The raid on Roger Stone’s house would be considered ridiculous and worthy of a Keystone Kops episode if it were not so frightening. Imagine yourself responsible for arresting a 66 year old, non-violent, offender. If he is alerted he might destroy evidence. It is important to catch him by surprise. What would you do? You might send three officers. Two officers would knock on the front door and announce themselves. One officer could cover the back of the home in the unlikely event the subject attempted to flee. The three men could accomplish the stated mission without a problem. What took place at the Stone residence? According to Judge Andrew Napolitano 29 government agents were involved in the pre-dawn raid. Many were armed with high-powered automatic rifles and what CNN’s Alisyn Camerota called “flap jackets.” Seventeen SUVs, two armored vehicles, two amphibious watercrafts and a helicopter equipped with long-range precision weaponry took part in the raid. Two of the officers held a battering ram. Napolitano pointed out “more FBI agents [were] sent to arrest Stone than Navy SEALs sent to kill Osama bin Laden.” Napolitano estimated the raid cost approximately half a million dollars. This was done during a government “shut down.”

This was clearly a KGB style operation. It was designed to accomplish much more than an attest. That is why CNN was informed of the raid to ensure maximum media coverage. Stone explained, “[Th]is was meant to do two things. One, to taint the jury pool, to paint a picture for the American people that I’m some sort of criminal, even though I’m charged with non-violent process crimes, and also to send a message to others.” Stone has been demonized in the press. A media campaign to destroy someone can have deadly consequences. Stone complained, “The hatred, the death threats, the threats against my children, the threats to disfigure my wife. I’ve had people call the house and say, ‘We know where your children go to school,’ and hang up. The left is sick in this country. They are mentally ill.” Stone reported that he is looking at $2 million in legal bills and his consulting business has been ruined. In spite of this CNN’s Jake Tapper was able to comment about Stone’s possible imprisonment, “He might like it.” The primary purpose of the raid was a warning to anyone foolish enough to agree to work on a Trump campaign in 2020. The FBI under Christopher Wray is firmly under the control of the Deep State. People must know that if they do not cooperate the Deep State will go after their family. Stone reported that he feared that his wife could be shot for not complying with an order because she is hearing impaired. He claimed, “They brought my wife out, in her nightgown, also in bare feet, to stand next to me.” The Deep State will often go after family members, here and overseas. Tommy Robinson’s wife was threatened with arrest in Britain if he would not cooperate. Fortunately, the agents did not feel it was necessary to shoot Stone’s dog. Stone knows whom he is dealing with. If he had any incriminating evidence on his home computer he should be convicted; not for collusion but for stupidity. The circumstances surrounding this raid must be investigated. John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a Master of Arts Degree in International Relations from St. Mary’s University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.