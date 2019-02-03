From bimbo eruptions to yearbook photos

Frankly, I have no sympathy for Governor Northam. I understand that this is a 1984 photo, and we all did something stupid 35 years ago.

In a short time, we've gone from keeping track of the candidate's personal adventures – e.g., bimbo eruptions – to remembering yearbook photos. What's next?

My problems with him are twofold:

1. His comments on late-term abortions were so bizarre that it makes you wonder how this guy went into politics. His description of keeping an infant comfortable until someone decides his fate may go down as one of the biggest "foot in mouth" statements in history. What was the man thinking?

2. Back in the 2017 election, the Northam campaign ran some TV ads that suggested that Mr. Gillispie, his GOP opponent, was a racist. It also made clear that Virginians who supported Mr. Gillespie were full of hatred for racial minorities. I understand that it was a PAC who ran the ads, but Mr. Northam could have disavowed its message. He didn't, and the ad may have put him over the top.

Again, I have no sympathy for Governor Northam.

At the same time, do we really want to go back 35 years and argue over photos? Or accusations of "he touched me," as we saw with Roy Moore in Alabama? I am not a fan of Mr. Moore, but is it fair to go back and dig up charges from 1979 in 2017?

As Bill Bennett said, Governor Northam will go soon, and his situation is not comparable to Judge Kavanaugh. Northam was a grown man, whereas Kavanaugh was a teenager.

I wonder how many Democrats now regret bringing up all those stupid questions about a teenager's yearbook!

