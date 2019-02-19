Warren to unveil 'universal child care' initiative

The 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination is well underway, and one of the big questions to be answered is how far left some candidates will go to capture the party's base and ride them to victory.

Warren will unveil a massive new government program that will ensure "every family can afford high-quality child care."

HuffPo:

The plan seeks to make access to child care universal, the sources told HuffPost, by offering federal funds to providers that offer care at their facilities on a sliding income scale. No family would have to spend more than 7 percent of its household income on child care, no matter the number of kids. Families with incomes below twice the poverty line, which is roughly $50,000 a year for a family of four, would pay nothing. Only providers that meet federal safety, staffing and curriculum standards could qualify for the funding. Officials with Warren's 2020 presidential campaign declined to comment on the proposal and the sources familiar with the plan cautioned that some details were still in flux as of last week. But, the sources said, the campaign has an internal analysis that shows the initiative will likely require approximately $700 billion in new federal spending over 10 years. That is a net figure, taking into account higher economic benefits of early childhood investments, such as making it easier for new parents to return to work.

"High-quality" child care? Does she have any idea how much that would cost? Here's a state-by-state breakdown of child care costs, and it's a helluva lot more than 7%:

While there are large variations across state lines, on the whole, Americans are spending a huge portion of their income on childcare. Business Broker Network put the data together from a national survey of childcare providers, and the results are staggering. The highest cost, by far, is in Washington, DC, where parents are spending an average of $35,782 per year, or $2,982 per month. Massachusetts is the next most expensive state for childcare, where it costs an average of $29,426 annually, or $2,452 monthly. New York comes in third at $24,102 annually ($2,009 monthly). On the less expensive side of the spectrum is Mississippi, where parents put an average of $7,981 a year ($665 a month) towards childcare. Business Broker Network also looked at each state's childcare cost compared to its median income, as well as rent price for a two-bedroom apartment. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services considers childcare affordable if no more than 10 percent of a family's income is put towards it, but parents are ultimately spending much more, on average. Families in Washington, DC spend 26 percent of their annual income, Massachusetts spends 25, and Wisconsin spends 23. Even in states where the cost is comparatively low, parents still exceed what HHS deems affordable. For instance, families in Mississippi spend 12 percent, those in Louisiana spends 13 percent, and those in Alabama spends 14 percent.

Even the cheapest childcare states are spending twice what Warren thinks is "high quality."

This is getting ridiculous. So far, the left has proposed spending $32 trillion over ten years for "Medicare for All," $700 billion for universal child care, about the same for "free" college tuition," and trillions for a Green New Deal.

But they're only going to tax "the very rich" to fund it all.