How to know if the news is fake

On January 29 th Cory Booker tweeted “The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching.”

Jussie Smollett either faked his beating or the two guys he paid $3,500 upfront with 5 C-notes to come later decided to attack him for his generosity.

Kamala Harris tweeted “This was an attempted modern day lynching.”

You would think they could at least agree upon whether it was a modern day or modern-day lynching.

These two scare me as potential Presidents because if the Russians launch a space probe, Booker or Harris may rush to the conclusion that the probe is a nuclear weapon and bomb the modern-day world to Kingdom come or Kingdom-come.

And they say Trump worries them?

Nathan Phillips claimed the Covington Catholic School boys surrounded him threateningly. He also claimed to be a Vietnam vet.

“You know, I’m from Vietnam times. I’m what they call a recon ranger,” he said. “That was my role.” Phillips actually served in the Marine Corps Reserve from 1972 to 1976 as a refrigerator technician. This makes him a stone-cold liar.

The Washington Post backed up his story until they didn’t. Democracy aches in fakes and dies in lies.

Elizabeth Warren tweeted “Omaha elder and Vietnam War veteran Nathan Phillips endured hateful taunts with dignity and strength, then urged us all to do better”

Does Warren contend that we should all lie with dignity and strength like Phillips and herself?

For two years Andrew McCabe lied multiple times to federal investigators.

That was the authorized conclusion in February 2018 of a scornful 39-page report by the Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of the Inspector General.

Yesterday McCabe was the big-time guest prevaricator on “60 Minutes” to promote his book deal and to trade falsehoods with whoever hosted the segment. A real modern day (or modern-day) liefest featuring deception, dishonesty, and corruption; bet you’re sorry you missed it.

The lies pile up -- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says the world will end in 12 years unless we rid the world of, I don’t know, cows, cars, trains, planes, weather vanes. I’d be impressed, but Al Gore said the same thing over twenty years ago, and Chicken Little spoke a variation of this theme to the Grimm Brothers back in 1811.

These days, if you want to know whether the new is fake, simply check the source.

If it’s a leftist source it’s almost certainly a lie.

Modern-day snake-oil sold by the snakes themselves.