The shrinking states sue Trump

As expected, many of the blue states are challenging President Trump in the 9th Circuit. Again, it's not a shock for those who understand "judge-shopping." The states are California, New York, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, and Virginia.

In the meantime, the leaders of the aforementioned states are facing their own internal problems, as we saw in this report a few weeks ago:

Texas is the No. 1 state people move trucks to, with states like Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Colorado rounding out the top 10. The states people are fleeing? New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois — and at the top, California. These facts are not coincidences. In fact, in 2016 the Golden State lost almost 143,000 net residents to other states — that figure is an 11 percent increase from 2015. Between 2005 and 2015, Los Angeles and San Francisco alone lost 250,000 residents. The largest socioeconomic segment moving from California is the upper-middle class. The state is home to some of the most burdensome taxes and regulations in the nation. Meanwhile, its social engineering — from green energy to wealth redistribution — have made many working families poorer. As California begins its long decline, the influx outward is picking up in earnest.

Blue out and red in, or something like that.

So what do we have here? We see states run by Democrats losing people but finding the time and resources to challenge everything that President Trump does.

I think they call it Trump Derangement Syndrome!

Don't be surprised if the citizens who live in those aforementioned "16" scream and tell their leaders to focus on creating jobs rather than politically motivated lawsuits.

