Occasional-Cortex: The Twilight Zone's monster

There is a particularly horrifying episode of Rod Serling's Twilight Zone titled "It's a Good Life" (1961). It stars Billy Mumy as a mind-controlling six-year-old boy ("the monster") who lives with his parents in Peaksville, Ohio. The town is completely isolated from the outside world thanks to the satanic powers of little Anthony Fremont. He has taken away cars, electricity, and machines because he doesn't like them. The town subsists only by growing its own food and on other household items they have on hand but are dwindling. He sends people who anger him to the cornfield, never to be seen again. Everyone in the town lives in fear of him. At the end of the episode, he causes heavy snow to fall, which will kill the crops; the town will soon starve. Does this not sound like what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has in mind for all Americans? Indeed, it does. She not only wants to deprive us all of cars, machines, etc. — all of our modern conveniences that derive from fossil fuels — but has declared herself the "boss" of us. Because she's the boss, we are all "just shouting from the cheap seats." No one in her party is reining her in, pushing back against her ridiculous Green New Deal. They all know it's absurd, but they seem to fear her as the people of Peaksville feared little Anthony. It's hard to imagine that Nancy Pelosi is afraid of her, but it appears she is. Ocasio-Cortez claims to be speaking for the party. Some seventy Democrats have declared they are on board supporting the Green New Deal, including five or six of their declared presidential candidates. This would all seem like a comic parody if it were not happening before our eyes.

Over the weekend, Ocasio-Cortez released a video of herself cooking in her kitchen. There is a microwave, refrigerator, etc., all the fossil-fueled comforts of home. She pours herself some wine. She says "like" every other word like a middle school–age child. She misuses the few words she thinks she knows, and her voice is increasingly unlistenable. She resembles a wind-up doll. The adults in the Twilight Zone episode fear the child and are frightened into submission, but Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is not a character in a sinister television show. She was elected to her office with a mere 16,000 votes. How have those 16,000 votes catapulted her to the head of the party with a grasp on power far beyond her ken? Where are the Democrat adults in the room? If they think she is going to bring them new voters, enough to win in 2020, they are sadly mistaken. There is not a plurality of any generation alive today who want to give up their smartphones, iPads, computers, cars, refrigeration, air travel, air-conditioning, home heating, etc. Even the most thoroughly brainwashed young people are never going to go there. The planet has prevailed through countless natural cataclysms. It will survive humans as well. What has been done to these young people, making them fear the weather, is among the worst forms of child abuse. It is all about gaining government control over how we live by instilling fear. Little Anthony Fremont could be a metaphor for the climate change hysteria that has infected all those who buy into it. It is really only about ending capitalism. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is just the current front-person. She is also by far the dumbest; she makes Al Gore seem almost sentient! "Somebody end this, now!" screams a man in the Twilight Zone episode. But no one does. Apparently, Ocasio-Cortez's Democrat colleagues are either too frightened of her or confident that she is good for them. Conservatives are torn between encouraging her mindless blather because she will undoubtedly send voters into our camp and trying to silence her for fear that voters will buy into her imbecilic program for destroying the United States by sending us back to the Dark Ages. The last line of the IMDB synopsis (written by Dane Youssef) is this: "Is there anything more dangerous than a spoiled, selfish, stuck-up little brat who always gets his way?" Indeed. One might add narcissistic and downright ignorant of all things rational, economic, and historical when describing Ocasio-Cortez. If she prevails on the main stage for much longer, we will have well and truly entered the Twilight Zone.