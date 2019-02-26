Ocasio-Cortez flunks another intelligence test

Once again, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has revealed the depth of her ignorance, entirely missing the point of a criticism directed at her and falling on her face attempting to zing her critic. Her inch-deep understanding of the slogans she flings around with utter certainty is fully revealed.

On Sunday, Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) mocked the creators of the Green New Deal, among them Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), by likening her and her cohorts ideas to the dreams of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. Ocasio-Cortez missed the joke, however, in the process displaying once again that she's not the most sophisticated thinker in the continental United States.

“We were the first to assert that the more complicated the forms assumed by civilization, the more restricted the freedom of the individual must become.” Benito Mussolini — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 24, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez does not possess the high-school level reading ability necessary to grasp that Senator Cornyn was pointing out that the scope and complexity of her GND would require restricting the freedom of Americans and that fascist dictators understood the phenomenon very well, because they were undertaking equally ambitious plans to remake their own societies.

Instead, Ocasio-Cortez could respond with only a superficial reaction to a buzzword:

In case you missed it, while the GOP is calling paying a living wage “socialism,” a Republican Senator full-on quoted National Fascist Party leader and Hitler ally Benito Mussolini like it’s a Hallmark card.



⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/aJmdsPYrkG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 25, 2019

People with adult-level reading comprehension responded on Twitter:

It's funny how she doesn't get that he's quoting one of her ideological forefathers to mock her. #DimBulb https://t.co/os88GjEuvt — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 26, 2019

Obviously, Ocasio-Cortez has no clue that Mussolini was a socialist through and through — nor that in German, "Nazi" is a contraction for "National Socialist." But even with the deficient yet expensive education she received at Boston University, she should have been able to comprehend that she was being mocked by comparison to a tyrant. She is unable to go beyond primary school–level understanding of a text.

