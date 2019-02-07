Ocasio-Cortez releases outline for 'Green New Deal'

The outline is in the form of a non-binding resolution. There is no specific legislation being proposed, which is probably just as well. Even many supporters are calling the Green New Deal "impossible."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her Massachusetts Democratic colleague, Senator Ed Markey, have released what they are calling an outline of the "Green New Deal" that would massively transform the American economy and society in ways that can only dimly be glimpsed.

Needless to say, Ocasio-Cortez is not a climate scientist. She has a kindergartner's understanding of the economy. Shouldn't that disqualify her from proposing to spend tens of trillions of dollars that has the potential to not only destroy the U.S. economy, but the economy of the entire planet?

Ocasio-Cortez is setting herself up to be a commissar — or whatever the Democratic Party equivalent would be once we become a one-party state and the guillotine is set up at the Washington Mall to deal with the "rich."

I could go on, but what would be the point? Trillions upon trillions upon trillions of dollars, all for what? There has yet to be even a demonstration project for generating solar energy on an industrial scale. Ditto for wind farms. Nuclear energy would help a great deal, but I think an atom appeared somewhere in blackface, so Democrats don't like them.

"Universal access to healthy food" while eliminating "emissions" on farms (cow flatulence) means no meat. High-speed rail replacing air travel? Why not just go back to the horse and buggy?

Which is to say: the Green New Deal framework combines big climate-change-related ideas with a wish list of progressive economic proposals that, taken together, would touch nearly every American and overhaul the economy.

In addition, the framework, as described in the legislation as well as "FAQs" from Ocasio-Cortez's office, calls for a variety of other lofty goals:

Among the most prominent, the deal calls for "meeting 100 percent of the power demand in the United States through clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy sources." The ultimate goal is to stop using fossil fuels entirely, as well as to transition away from nuclear energy.

The bill calls for a "10-year national mobilizations" toward accomplishing a series of goals that the resolution lays out.

"Special attention" will have to be paid to just about everyone because everyone will be "disproportionately affected by massive economic transitions." In short, this loony scheme will impoverish us all.

In that vein, the proposal stresses that it aims to meet its ambitious goals while paying special attention to groups like the poor, disabled and minority communities that might be disproportionately affected by massive economic transitions like those the Green New Deal calls for.

In very broad strokes, the Green New Deal legislation laid out by Ocasio-Cortez and Markey sets goals for some drastic measures to cut carbon emissions across the economy, from electricity generation to transportation to agriculture. In the process, it aims to create jobs and boost the economy.

NPR:

The bill calls for a "10-year national mobilizations" toward accomplishing a series of goals that the resolution lays out. Among the most prominent, the deal calls for "meeting 100 percent of the power demand in the United States through clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy sources." The ultimate goal is to stop using fossil fuels entirely, as well as to transition away from nuclear energy. In addition, the framework, as described in the legislation as well as "FAQs" from Ocasio-Cortez's office, calls for a variety of other lofty goals: "upgrading all existing buildings" in the country for energy efficiency;

"High-quality health care" for all Americans. Which is to say: the Green New Deal framework combines big climate-change-related ideas with a wish list of progressive economic proposals that, taken together, would touch nearly every American and overhaul the economy.

