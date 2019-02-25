'Let them eat Chef Boyardee.'

During a segment about Amazon’s new headquarters on “Real Time With Bill Maher,” the HBO host said he knows red state voters want a more cosmopolitan lifestyle because their local governments submitted proposals to bring Amazon to their cities.

Bill Maher makes his living by being an insulting, offensive jerk. I wouldn’t watch him with a gun to my head but I do read the articles in conservative media where his name turns up because it usually involves more outrageous braying by this jackass, and yesterday was no exception. Over at Daily Caller, their White House correspondent, Amber Athey, reports that Bill has gone full Marie Antoinette on us folks out here in flyover country:

“There are no red carpets in Wyoming and no one ever asks you, ‘who are you wearing?’ because the answer is always Target,” Maher said as the audience laughed. “We have orchestras, theater districts, world class shopping, we have Chef Wolfgang Puck, they have Chef Boyardee.” The host continued, “Our roofs have solar panels, theirs have last year’s Christmas lights… the flyover states have become passed-over states, that’s why red state voters are so pissed off.” “They don’t hate us. They want to be us. They want to go to the party. It’s like we’re the British royal family and they’re Meghan Markle’s dad,” Maher asserted. Maher concluded the brutal mocking by suggesting Amazon relocate to a red state in order to bring those voters more prosperity. “If you leave the red states behind, they’re going to keep getting angrier, crazier,” Maher declared.

It’s ever so helpful when your enemy pins a bullseye to his own chest and, by extension, to the backs of liberal snobs who so disdain the rest of the population, those folks who raise and refine their food and fine wines, drill and produce their energy, manufacture their limousines and air conditioners, truck, train, and fly all those things to them, build their homes and erect the exclusionary walls and gates around them, toil in the hot kitchens of all those exclusive restaurants they so enjoy, and on and on and on, endlessly, providing all the beneficial things these ingrates never stop to consider that make their lives so easy, much better than most Americans live.

We are indebted to Bill Maher for clearly stating what he and his liberal Hollywood and New York entertainment and media chums truly think about us out here in flyover land. Maher’s words make it clear that their contempt for us is as thick and dense as a wheel of overripe cheese and much more malodorous. If Maher had taken up brush, oils and canvas hoping to paint contemporary American coastal liberals as Eighteenth Century French aristocrats, he couldn’t possibly have obtained a keener likeness than he captured with the words above. It is abundantly clear what they think of us -- reflect for a moment on Hillary’s in-house FBI agent, Peter Strzok, describing Virginia Walmart shoppers as smelly -- to them, we are beneath these liberal elitists in every way and therefore not entitled to be enfranchised, to have our votes count. That is why they are so enraged about the 2016 presidential election. It was only the Electoral College that made our votes count and they are frothing mad about that. When you vote in 2020, keep that thought tucked firmly in your unworthy, peasant brain.

We’ll celebrate victory with Chef Boyardee, the deplorables’ dish of defiance.