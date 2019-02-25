Ocasio-Cortez: Probably time to stop having kids because â€˜thereâ€™s scientific consensus that the lives of children will be very difficultâ€™

In a stream-of-consciousness livestream video yesterday, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed a lot more than she intended about her life in the shallow end of the gene pool. It’s pretty clear that she regards herself as a fount of insight and wisdom, apparently because her education at Boston University and 29 years of life experience have provided discernment superior to that available to the rest of us. So much so that her random thoughts while cooking are worthy of mass dissemination via livestream video.

She came up with some primo idiocy on the livestream, delivered while she endangered herself with careless knifework (see below) in her kitchen. The most egregious pseudo-wisdom was her cogitation that maybe we shouldn’t be having kids because, “‘there’s scientific consensus that the lives of children will be very difficult.” Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggests people shouldn't have kids because of climate change, says it's a "scientific consensus" that life will be hard for kids



AOC takes a shot at Dianne Feinstein, suggests her proposals are "frankly going to kill us"pic.twitter.com/CabK4i0GmS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 25, 2019 I particularly appreciated the low battery warning that popped up near the end. For someone who is telling us to prepare for the doom that awaits, she doesn’t seem to prepare for running out of electricity, something that will affect the entire nation if her Green New Deal ever becomes law. It might seem unkind of me to notice that she is asking for a knife accident by cutting a squash with a knife too dull for the task, without first making a flat surface so the vegetable does not roll out of control while she exerts too much pressure on the knife. But if only for entertainment value, we need her on the political and media scene before Democratic Party elders act to get rid of her to end the embarrassment and disruption (see: Amazon HQ2 debacle in New York City). Twitter user Gob Abierto collected a number of the random thoughts of Chairwoman Ocasio-Cortez, and Twitchy has them posted here. Her contention that Venezuela is not an example of failed socialism, but Zimbabwe is an example of failed capitalism is a strong number two to the lunacy of suggesting we all stop having kids.