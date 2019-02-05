Leftists hate the way we were

The American left feels nothing but contempt for Trump and his supporters. In the U.K., the elitist left loathes and openly mocks those who voted for Brexit. The self-appointed elites on both sides of the pond long ago concluded that those not on board with mass immigration from third-world nations are knuckle-dragging, mouth-breathing troglodytes, nativist and racist. That is their mantra, and they're sticking to it, even though it is ludicrous on its face. It is the left that has always defined people by skin color, by identity groups. It has always been the left who are racist, who wanted to preserve slavery, who created the Ku Klux Klan and the Jim Crow laws. It was Democrats who voted against the Civil Rights laws of the 1960s. If only leftists and black Americans who feel an undeserved allegiance to the Democratic Party would listen instead to the great Thomas Sowell or Shelby Steele or Walter Williams. Even Malcolm X warned them about subservience to the Democrats. It is Trump who has brought about the lowest black unemployment rate in our history.

The millions of people who voted for Trump did so because they do want their country back, just as the Brits who voted for Brexit want their England back. It is too late for Britain. Sharia courts and no-go zones have been the order of the day for years. Britons suffer knife attacks and acid attacks. Grooming gangs have operated with impunity for decades. FGM and breast-ironing are now common there. It is not too late for the U.S., thanks to Trump, but the fervor with which the left and too many on the right are undermining, sabotaging, and obstructing him is not only anti-American, but treasonous. Paul Ryan comes to mind. (However, our State Department has approved thousands of child marriages for immigrants!) Our left seems intent upon destroying America as founded, and its members revile those of us who want to be the way we were: a nation of values, virtue, diversity, the assimilation of our immigrants, a nation largely cured of the racism for which the left was wholly responsible, until Obama revived it with his constant racialist rhetoric. The biggest chasm between the left and the right today is "who we are" as a country. Obama, Schumer, Pelosi, et al. are fond of saying that anything they do not like, like a wall on our southern border, is "not who we are." Radical leftists believe that it is their unique privilege to pronounce who we are as a nation. The Democrats are masters of projection; they accuse everyone who opposes their radical agenda of being racist, homophobic, and deplorable. Their accusations would be comical if they were not so destructive. As angry as the anti-Brexits are in the U.K., that is how furiously enraged our leftists are at the Trump presidency, despite his phenomenal success: economic, energy, prison reform, de-regulation, etc. Our left loathes the way we were. The rest of us revere the Constitution and the nation as founded. In short, we are indeed in the midst of a civil war, a war between those who want America to be something like Russia, Venezuela, China, North Korea, authoritarian countries headed by dictators and oligarchs, and those who want to make America great again, to make it the way we were. Ben Stein recently wrote, "We have a society in which there are an awful lot of people who have no idea that Stalin, Hiltler, Mao Tse-Tung all came to power promising the same kinds of things that Ocasio-Cortez is promising. And it led to mass murder, it led to dictatorship, it led to genocide." Those of us who love America had better win this civil war for the sake of our children and grandchildren.