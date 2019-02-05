« Leftists hate the way we were
February 5, 2019

Scream at a senator, get invited to the State of the Union address

By Ethel C. Fenig

Professional agitator Ana Maria Archila, co-executive director of the George Soros-funded Center for Popular Democracy (sic), who demonstrated her feminist credentials and logical thinking by shrieking at then-senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) in an elevator to oppose the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, is receiving her...reward.  (Yeah, yeah, silly you, you probably thought she'd receive a slight punishment for such rudeness.)  Flake caved; Archila scored for women.

And so Archila will be an honored guest at today's State of the Union address, courtesy of...aw, you know whom, none other than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).  

So that's internal feminine courage – screaming to get what you want is elevating.  Being factually correct – irrelevant, harmful even, because that is morally wrong.  Or something.

Archilla graciously responded to her latest elevation.

Now you know, in case you didn't before, the positive state of the union's unpleasant – and potentially dangerous – opponents.  Mock them, denounce them, but don't underestimate them.  Thank goodness President Donald J. Trump (R) doesn't – as we'll learn even more tonight.

MAGA! 