Scream at a senator, get invited to the State of the Union address
Professional agitator Ana Maria Archila, co-executive director of the George Soros-funded Center for Popular Democracy (sic), who demonstrated her feminist credentials and logical thinking by shrieking at then-senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) in an elevator to oppose the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, is receiving her...reward. (Yeah, yeah, silly you, you probably thought she'd receive a slight punishment for such rudeness.) Flake caved; Archila scored for women.
And so Archila will be an honored guest at today's State of the Union address, courtesy of...aw, you know whom, none other than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).
I’m proud to announce that my #StateOfTheUnion guest will be @AnaMariaArchil2.
Ana Maria is the NY14-er who famously jumped into the elevator with Sen. Flake to elevate the stories of survivors everywhere.
She‘s living proof that the courage within all of us can change the ๐. https://t.co/OLSeNbP4Z2
So that's internal feminine courage – screaming to get what you want is elevating. Being factually correct – irrelevant, harmful even, because that is morally wrong. Or something.
Archilla graciously responded to her latest elevation.
I’m filled with hope by @AOC’s fierce spirit & her relentless belief that we all deserve to live with dignity & share in the abundance of our country.— AnaMariaArchila (@AnaMariaArchil2) February 4, 2019
Thank you for holding the doors open for so many, so that our voices can be heard at #SOTU & beyond! #sisterhood โค๏ธโ๐ฝ https://t.co/KqItvNoZYL
Now you know, in case you didn't before, the positive state of the union's unpleasant – and potentially dangerous – opponents. Mock them, denounce them, but don't underestimate them. Thank goodness President Donald J. Trump (R) doesn't – as we'll learn even more tonight.
MAGA!
Professional agitator Ana Maria Archila, co-executive director of the George Soros-funded Center for Popular Democracy (sic), who demonstrated her feminist credentials and logical thinking by shrieking at then-senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) in an elevator to oppose the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, is receiving her...reward. (Yeah, yeah, silly you, you probably thought she'd receive a slight punishment for such rudeness.) Flake caved; Archila scored for women.
And so Archila will be an honored guest at today's State of the Union address, courtesy of...aw, you know whom, none other than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).
I’m proud to announce that my #StateOfTheUnion guest will be @AnaMariaArchil2.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2019
Ana Maria is the NY14-er who famously jumped into the elevator with Sen. Flake to elevate the stories of survivors everywhere.
She‘s living proof that the courage within all of us can change the ๐. https://t.co/OLSeNbP4Z2
So that's internal feminine courage – screaming to get what you want is elevating. Being factually correct – irrelevant, harmful even, because that is morally wrong. Or something.
Archilla graciously responded to her latest elevation.
I’m filled with hope by @AOC’s fierce spirit & her relentless belief that we all deserve to live with dignity & share in the abundance of our country.— AnaMariaArchila (@AnaMariaArchil2) February 4, 2019
Thank you for holding the doors open for so many, so that our voices can be heard at #SOTU & beyond! #sisterhood โค๏ธโ๐ฝ https://t.co/KqItvNoZYL
Now you know, in case you didn't before, the positive state of the union's unpleasant – and potentially dangerous – opponents. Mock them, denounce them, but don't underestimate them. Thank goodness President Donald J. Trump (R) doesn't – as we'll learn even more tonight.
MAGA!