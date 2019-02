Scream at a senator, get invited to the State of the Union address

And so Archila will be an honored guest at today's State of the Union address, courtesy of...aw, you know whom, none other than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Professional agitator Ana Maria Archila, co-executive director of the George Soros-funded Center for Popular Democracy (sic), who demonstrated her feminist credentials and logical thinking by shrieking at then-senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) in an elevator to oppose the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, is receiving her...reward. (Yeah, yeah, silly you, you probably thought she'd receive a slight punishment for such rudeness.) Flake caved; Archila scored for women.

Now you know, in case you didn't before, the positive state of the union's unpleasant – and potentially dangerous – opponents. Mock them, denounce them, but don't underestimate them. Thank goodness President Donald J. Trump (R) doesn't – as we'll learn even more tonight.

I’m filled with hope by @AOC ’s fierce spirit & her relentless belief that we all deserve to live with dignity & share in the abundance of our country. Thank you for holding the doors open for so many, so that our voices can be heard at #SOTU & beyond! #sisterhood โค๏ธโœŠ๐Ÿฝ https://t.co/KqItvNoZYL

So that's internal feminine courage – screaming to get what you want is elevating. Being factually correct – irrelevant, harmful even, because that is morally wrong. Or something.

I’m proud to announce that my #StateOfTheUnion guest will be @AnaMariaArchil2 . Ana Maria is the NY14-er who famously jumped into the elevator with Sen. Flake to elevate the stories of survivors everywhere. She‘s living proof that the courage within all of us can change the ๐ŸŒŽ. https://t.co/OLSeNbP4Z2

