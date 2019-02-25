Kamala Harris's solution to Venezuela crisis bombs with Venezuelans

What’s happening in Venezuela is a crisis. The people who have fled Maduro’s dictatorial regime deserve safety and protection. As President, I would immediately extend TPS status to Venezuelans. It’s the right thing to do. America must show moral leadership in this hemisphere.

Get a load of that one at the top, about the TPS, or temporary protected status for Venezuelans presumably already in the U.S. Here they are in the fight of their lives to restore their democracy themselves, and she's offering a few thousand of them some piddly little immigration bennies, along with a schoolmarmish scolding for Maduro, as her solution.

And that day-late, dollar-short pronunciamento is probably about to be expected. She knows nothing about the country except that its socialism is embarrassing, and she's as socialist as the rest of the clown car of Democratic candidates, deny it or not.

But the tweet about extending TPS to Venezuelans in the U.S. as her big solution to the crisis was found to be just a little galling to Venezuelans and Venezuelan-Americans, if you look at this sample of the responses she got from them on Twitter.

Venezuelans do not want TPS, they want their country back!! Help them get it back from the Maduro régimen. — Johana Salazar-Gomez (@jcarolsalazar) February 23, 2019

They want THEIR country back, not to come here. We have family friends who left and want to go back. Help solve the problems THERE & pressure Maduro to leave. — Coach Smith 🏒🥅 (@Smith22Coach) February 23, 2019

Thank you Kamala, but I think Trump has it handled. — Charlie (@Charlie50867598) February 23, 2019

President Trump is helping us to take our country back. So we don't have to flee to other countries

TPS sounds ok, but that would incentivate more mgiration. We dont want to flee, we want to live in democracy and freedom. IN VENEZUELA.



We are thankful with the Trump Admin. 🇻🇪❤️ — Wil Está Arrecho 🇻🇪🥑 (@WilmerDAB) February 23, 2019

She only cares about potential votes. She is just trying to force a negative opinion among Venezuelan-Americans against Trump. She has no further interest in Venezuela. — Pedro A Jedlicka (@pjedlickaz) February 23, 2019

While you offer us, Venezuelans, the benefit of a TPS, @realDonaldTrump administration is making an extraordinary effort to give us our country back.



Thanks also to @marcorubio @AmbJohnBolton @VP @SecPompeo @MarioDB



We want Venezuela back in the place where it belongs. — #IntervencionMilitarYA (@Jesusloyal) February 24, 2019

If you were our president you’d have us where Venezuela is after 4 years! — Ruben Gonzalez (@fnifatboy) February 24, 2019

Absolutely shameful, using Venezuela’s tragedy for your political campaign. Standing as a citizen or a congress rep denouncing the crimes against humanity perpetrated by Maduro’s regime, and in support to the Venezuelan people to restore democracy will make you look a bit better — Marinella DM (@marinellaDM) February 24, 2019

Lol just let them all in! Why not let them fight for the country they want. — John C Logington (@JohnnyLogingMD) February 23, 2019

Kamala, you show leadership by severing all financial collusions with Maduro's occupation army and not by giving charity crumbs to the ones that flee the dictatorship you implicitly support. — R3 Politics (@R3Politics) February 23, 2019

How can we transport everyone in the world living in deplorable conditions to the U.S.??? Maybe a Go Fund Me account can be set up. Or can we empower these people that want safer and livable conditions to take charge of their own selves and their own countries. Teach them to fish — Lesa Berry (@LBathome) February 24, 2019

Thank you, but what venezuelans really want is freedom so we can stay in our country. We can't do it alone. There can't be free elections until the illegitimate government of Maduro is taken out. — BunchOfBees (@BunchOfBees) February 24, 2019

How is that standing up to Maduro? Venezuelans want their country back!! — B. Agramonte-Taheri (@BCATaheri) February 24, 2019

I am Venezuelan American and we do not want TPS we want a free country so we can make it work — Truth is like a lion (@ALEXANDERNY1) February 24, 2019

She seems to have mixed Venezuelans up with Hondurans, most of whom just don't want to live there anymore and who are united with their government in forever seeking temporary protected status for their unemployables and potential dissidents. Latinos...guess they all look alike to you, Kamala?

Worse still, she seems to think the whole valiant Venezuelan effort to take their country back, and the necessary U.S. role to support them alongside the rest of Latin America as they seek to free their country from the death grip of socialism, is really about just more access to green cards here.

As I tweeted myself to the woman, her solution to the crisis is a safety valve for Maduro. She seems to think that is the best solution, not a restoration of democracy done by Venezuelans, given that Central Americans have been using that for years to avoid any reform of their socialist countries. Just have Uncle Sugar take the discontented ones, and the Venezuelan socialism can carry on as normal. That seems to be her plan. Oh, and her schoolmarmy hectoring about there being "no excuse for this" with regard to the dictatorship's brutal use of food and violence to maintain its grip on power looks pretty amateur-hour. This ain't schoolboys talking out of turn, Kam; this is a dictatorship fighting to the death by any means necessary.

Some Venezuelans suggested in those tweets that the whole thing looks like domestic politics to them, given that President Trump is snatching away the Latino vote, and all you have to do is offer the dog biscuit of a green card to win them back. No, Trump is winning Latinos over precisely because of his firm yet interestingly hands off stance on Venezuela, which portends bad news for the Cuban and Nicaraguan regimes as well. His stance is a do-it-yourself program for all Latin democracies, even the Central American ones, to take back your democracies and run your countries like normal countries, ending the socialist nightmares. That is playing big with Latinos in addition to Trump's stance to restore rule of law to the U.S. border and cut the cartel smuggling rackets that profit from the existing lawlessness off at the knees.

No wonder Trump is winning the Latino vote. Harris's insulting offer to Venezuelans is just another reason for Latinos to stand tall with Trump.