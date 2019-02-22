Jussie Smollett's evil Academy Award–worthy performance

Considering that we now know that Jussie staged his attack and was arrested for filing a false police report, I thought, "This guy should be nominated for an Academy Award." In his ABC interview, Jussie's sincerity, tears, and portrayal as a suffering victimized black homosexual man were insidiously and brilliantly executed .

I recently watched the original Jussie Smollett ABC interview on YouTube in which he claimed to have been attacked by racist, homophobic Trump-supporters.

Even though Jussie has been exposed as a liar, will leftists continue to use Jussie's irresponsible, hate-generating lie to smear Trump and his supporters? Folks, we have seen this kind of leftist propaganda movie before, titled, "Hands Up, Don't Shoot," starring young black criminal Michael Brown.

A police officer attempted to arrest Michael Brown after he robbed a convenience store and assaulted the clerk. At 6'4" and 292 lbs, Brown wrestled the officer for his gun and was shot and killed. A witness claimed that the white cop murdered Brown while he tried to surrender with his hands in the air. Evidence confirmed that the witness lied. Brown's blood was found on the officer's gun and inside his police car, confirming the officer's account of what happened.

Even after the truth about the Brown shooting was exposed, the Grammy Awards irresponsibly did a musical production number further promoting the "Hands Up, Don't Shoot" lie. In essence, the Grammy Awards show cruelly painted targets on the backs of our brave men and women in blue across America. Grammy Awards show producers purposely filled black youths with hatred for police, victim mindsets, and hatred for their country based on a proven lie.

To this day, leftists are still promoting and many blacks still believe the lie that Michael Brown was shot in cold blood by a racist white cop. Thanks to fake news media, Democrats, and Hollywood, many blacks believe the lie that police routinely murder blacks. Consequently, police are being ambushed and assassinated by blacks seeking revenge.

It blows my mind that there was very little fake news media coverage or outrage over a mob of Black Lives Matter thugs marching down a N.Y. street, chanting, "What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want it? Now!" Meanwhile, stats confirm that police are the greatest defenders of black lives.

Jussie was unsuccessful in his attempt to get his bogus staged attack caught on closed circuit TV. Rush Limbaugh pointed out, and I agree, that had Jussie gotten his fake attack on video, fake news media would promote it 24/7, possibly causing riots and violence across America.

When the dust settles, leftists will, more than likely, make Jussie Smollett a hero. Leftists will claim that Jussie raised awareness about those routinely abused by racist, homophobic Trump-supporters.

In my opinion, Jussie's insidious fake attack scheme is the equivalent of yelling "fire" in a crowded auditorium. It could have led to massive racial violence resulting in many Americans being injured and lives lost.

I hold no malice against Jussie. I pray that this young man will come to know Jesus, turning his life around. Behavior has consequences. I believe that Jussie Smollett should be prosecuted. We have emboldened leftists by allowing far too many of their evil hate- and violence-generating hoaxes to go unpunished.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

