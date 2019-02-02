In Virginia it's racism vs dead babies

Virginia's GOP is apoplectic over Governor Ralph Northam's 1984 blackface/KKK photo which surfaced yesterday. Along with some Democrats, they immediately asked Northam to resign.

The GOP wrote this on twitter:

What Ralph Northam did was unforgivable. Given his statements on the right to life coupled with the most recent revelations, he has lost the moral authority to continue to govern and should resign immediately.

For the pro-life party, Gov. Northam appearing in a racist photo from 1984 is "unforgivable." But only when the killing of already born babies is "coupled" with racism does the GOP demand the governor's resignation.

Although many Republicans denounced Northam for his cavalier disregard of human life this past week, the fast and furious calls for him to step down commenced within minutes of the blackface photo hitting the news.

Late Friday, in addition to conservative voices, Democrat Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris asked Northam to resign. Soon after the Senators weighed in, the NAACP, Daily Kos, Moveon.org and Planned Parenthood, added their organizations to the list demanding the governor’s resignation.

Get it? There should be no discussion whether Northam should resign when it comes to a 30-year old racist picture. The left wing politicians, the abortion mills, the race baiters and the Soros-funded media, along with many Republicans, have made decades-old racist posturing more heinous than murder.

A grown man wearing blackface or a KKK hooded robe in a 1984 school picture, two decades after the signing of the Civil Rights Act, is certainly a huge problem. But does it trump 60 million dead babies to date here in the U.S.?

Northam's bombshell eugenicist comment to make "deformed" and "nonviable" babies comfortable before the mother decides to snuff out their lives had local Democrat leaders here in Virginia saying Republican outrage reeked of "desperation." Virginia's Attorney General Mark Herring said accusing Northam of promoting infanticide was "laughable." When asked by a reporter if he regretted his comments, a confident Northam stated , "No, I don't have any regrets."

24 hours later, Northam's past racist antics took center stage. As Fox's Shannon Bream suggested on Friday night, Northam's comments on infanticide were not enough to bring him down, but the racist photo did the trick. The very real genocide of 60 million babies since Roe v Wade here in the U.S., and a governor’s nonchalant belief in post birth abortion, was destined to be swept under the rug without this latest skeleton from Northam’s closet.

As a warning to my fellow Virginians. If Northam resigns, next in line Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, vowed in a recent video to "bring down the gavel" at next year's General Assembly to ensure the passage of Del. Kathy Tran's third trimester abortion bill HB 2491.