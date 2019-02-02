Word games have caught up with abortion supporters

My guess is that we will watch this video or discuss this issue as 2020 approaches. I should add that it was this issue, and the judges that a President Trump would nominate, that led me to vote for him.

We were reminded this week of the late term abortion exchange between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

This is from Brooke Singman:

“With what Hillary is saying, in the ninth month, you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb of the mother just prior to the birth of the baby,” Trump said. “Now you can say that that’s okay, and Hillary can say that that’s okay, but it’s not okay with me.” He continued: “Because based on what she’s saying, and based on where she’s going and where she’s been, you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day. And that’s not acceptable.” Clinton accused Trump of using “scare” tactics in response.

Scare tactics? It will be difficult to play that card after New York, what they are talking about in Rhode Island, and what just failed to pass in Virginia.

For years, the abortion supporters have played word games with abortion, i.e. it's a woman's body or choice.

Furthermore, Planned Parenthood and judges have stopped efforts to limit abortion, such as "the heartbeat law" in Iowa or restricting clinics in Texas.

All these efforts were aimed at letting a woman choose about abortion. I'm sure we've all heard the "stay away from my body" arguments and Senator Ted Kennedy talking about the days of "back alley abortions".

Word games have finally caught with abortion supporters.

If it's a woman's choice, or her body, why can't she choose to have an abortion in the eighth month or the day before birth? Why not? Isn't it her body, after all?

If a woman can not have an abortion in the eighth month because you can hear a heartbeat or see a baby figure then why can she have an abortion in the 12th week when there is also a heartbeat?

As the father of three sons, I have always found the defense of abortion as barbaric. Maybe barbarism has finally caught up with the abortionists.

