Has Kamala Harris made one blunder too many?

Favorite Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris misrepresented her record again as a prosecutor in San Francisco, this time on illegal immigrants, and for the first time, CNN has called her out.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris this week mischaracterized a 2008 policy she supported that led to undocumented minors who were arrested for suspected felonies being turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement before they had been convicted of crimes. Speaking to an audience in Iowa Sunday on Political Party Live a podcast about Iowa politics, Harris was asked by host Misty Rebik about a CNN KFile report detailing Harris' public support for a citywide policy enacted by then-Mayor Gavin Newsom of reporting juvenile undocumented immigrants arrested by local police to ICE. The decision revoked a previous policy of non-reporting. In her answer, Harris called the reporting of arrested juvenile undocumented immigrants before they were convicted of a felony an "unintended consequence" of the policy that she did not support. However, this was in fact the intent of the policy.

The problem, CNN notes, is that it wasn't an "unintended consequence," it was the actual policy, and when leftists on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors tried to end it, Harris opposed them.

What was this likely about? I'm gonna guess MS-13 gangbangers wreaking havoc in the South of Market and the Mission District, and angry hipsters trying to gentrify the area wanting something done about it. Since I used to live there in the 1990s, I can tell you that those thugs were very much a presence, and through their involvement in the drug and human trafficking trades, brought a lot of blight to the area, which included hookers and drug dealers, surrounded by bums buying their 'products.' And yes, I remember once jerking back behind a cement warehouse wall when I saw muzzle flashes from firing weapons on a street whose buildings were covered with MS-13 graffiti.

Harris would have been taking the side of the progressive hipster entrepreneurs over the gangbangers at the time (you can see here that it's always an ongoing struggle ), and for that reason would have wanted to turn the underage gangbangers over to ICE as a local prosecutor to cool things down a bit.

Now she's changed her tune, and in line with the current progressive mantra for national politics, says she's against turning anyone under 18 here illegally to ICE after they've been picked up by the cops for some foul violent crime, including murder, until after a jury convicts. Maybe not even that. She's relabeling herself as someone all in for protecting illegal immigrants, including those who commit violent crimes, using this stumbling argument:

"Could you kind of give us some insight on how, from that time, when for whatever reason you were supporting this policy that was essentially handing over undocumented people to ICE before they had been convicted to now -- kind of what's changed on that and how you came to those changes?" the questioner asked Harris. Harris responded, "That ended up being an unintended consequence of the policy and I did not support that consequence of that policy. And that policy I believe has since changed because it was not the intended purpose of that policy. I'll say this, and I feel very strongly about it, and I always have, which is this, my background is as a prosecutor and I want to know that a person, a victim of a rape or a child molestation, or a vicious violent crime, I want to know that that victim will be able to run in the middle of the street and wave down a police officer and receive protection and security without having to worry about if they do that they will be deported."

CNN, which supports the national progressive line of no consequences for illegal immigrants, apparently found this too much, and came out with its critical piece highlighting Harris's inability to stick to her story.

It's not the first time she's tried to de-market herself as the tough prosecutor, trying to have it all ways with the left. Reason's Hit & Run blog has by far the best write-up of the complicated twists and turns of the self-described progressive's stands:

This is yet another instance of Harris massaging her record as a prosecutor. As I wrote in a review, Harris' new memoir emphasizes her record as a "progressive prosecutor" while failing to address or in any meaningful way account for the numerous instances when her office defended dirty prosecutors and opposed efforts to correct wrongful convictions. My colleague Elizabeth Nolan Brown has also written extensively about Harris' overzealous prosecutions of sex workers and websites that hosted them. Yesterday, Harris appeared to say she is now in favor of decriminalizing sex work.

The reality here is that she was involved in San Francisco's utterly wretched blue-on-blue politics, and she blew with the prevailing winds at the time. What we learn here is that she will take the side of the prevailing progressive trend, which at the time seemed to be to get rid of the gangbangers so that the businesses could flourish, and that would explain why she would seemingly support deportations of under-18s picked up by the cops for criminal activity in the past. Now that the trend has shifted, and Democrats have moved to open borders over all other priorities,m she misrepresents her record, saying she was never in favor of deportations of "unaccompanied minors."

She actually could use her record to show she's a moderate of sorts and has responded to neighborhood requests to throw out illegal immigrant gangbangers as a prosecutor, but she doesn't. And in fact, she misrepresents her record.

Now CNN, which along with the New York Times has been her fiercest booster, has called her out. It's possible they are trying to recover their own reputation for impartial news by delivering this hit on Kamala, after that adoring tweet from a CNN correspondent showing reporters picking out Harris's clothing in a boutique. But that doesn't make the critical call-out any less valid.

Harris up until now has been a hothouse flower of a candidate, cossetted by reporters, and coming up through the political ranks in San Francisco's one-party state, ushering in by her love relationship with political kingpin Willie Brown. That's not a background that makes for a tough politician able to withstand a lot of pressure from opponents, or take tough questions from real reporters. And up until now, she's had it good.

Yet it doesn't make her really ready for primetime politics. Now we are seeing is Harris's record as a phony finally being exposed. Apparently, she's made one mistake too many.