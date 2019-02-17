Finally, the Democrats openly acknowledge their socialism

Masks are slipping away on the progressive left, as the 2020 election comes into focus. Not only do we know that a “coup” was planned by foes of President Trump, we now can openly and unreservedly speak of another unpleasant but inescapable truth that was revealed during the past year. Prior to the surprise victory of Democrat Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) last June 26 in her primary race for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, it was largely frowned upon to describe the Democratic Party as “socialist.” Over the summer, the rag tag far left Occupy ICE movement gained support among elected local Democrat politicians in many cities around the country. By the fall, Democrat candidates for governor in Florida and Georgia, and for the U.S. Senate in Texas, were echoing the abolish ICE/Open Borders theme of the Occupy radicals. When the Democrats captured the House in the November Midterm elections, what was left of a moderate mask was finally torn off as Democrat leaders and newbie members of Congress alike jumped on the socialist bandwagon. In the three and a half months since the election, with full-blown socialist AOC having emerged as the most prominent and arguably the most influential Democrat politician in the country, the definition of Democrats as “socialists” can no longer be denied.