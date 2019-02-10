Fake news tried to tell us Candace Owens supports Hitler

Candace Owens is under fire from mainstream media and their liberal readership this week after comments she made during a London conference back in December, which are now circulating via viral video. Leftists heard Hitler's name and salivated at the opportunity to accuse her of defending, in Owens's own words, the "homicidal, psychotic maniac."

I actually don't have any problems at all with the word "nationalism." I think that the definition gets poisoned by elitists that actually want globalism. Globalism is what I don't want. Whenever we say "nationalism," the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler. You know, he was a national socialist, but if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine. The problem is that he wanted — he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize. He wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German, everybody to look a different way. That's not, to me, that's not nationalism. In thinking about how we could go bad down the line, I don't really have an issue with nationalism. I really don't. I think that it's OK.

After headlines blew up and she was the number-one trending Twitter topic, Owens tried clarifying her statements to anyone who wouldn't bother digesting more than false headlines about her. She explained in a candid video that she doesn't believe that Hitler was actually a nationalist since, one, he killed his own German people, and two, he was hell-bent on enforcing his ideology on the rest of the world. In her opinion, this would liken his actual policies to globalism. She clarified for those still claiming she was a Hitler-supporter that "there is no excuse or defense ever for ... everything that he did."

That didn't stop Democratic pundits like Chelsea Clinton, who tried to join the pitchfork mob against Owens when she tweeted this: "Good afternoon Andrew - Ignorance about Hitler's evil regime must always be confronted. That burden should not fall on Holocaust survivors. There was nothing, using @RealCandaceO own words, "great" about the Third Reich before it began annexing & invading its neighbors."

Candace shut her down viciously in tweets back, which read: "Don't you ever in your miserable life have the audacity to tweet at someone who [is] educating blacks on the nasty, racist, harmful "evil regime" policies inflicted by your soulless mother and father. There will be #BLEXIT. And your trash parents will be alive to witness it."

Chelsea Clinton responded by tweeting back that she isn't her parents, whatever that means. Eventually, Candace confronted her again, saying, "You don't get to separate yourself from the HORRORS your parents inflicted worldwide through the Clinton Foundation. You were on the payroll. But wishing you a life full of love, health, and – of course, happiness. #LockHerUp"

In an irony that only liberal media could produce, they, along with popular propagandists like the Clinton child, are assisting in proving Owens's point for her. Her statement that the word "nationalism" is mechanically connected to Hitler with negative connotations that all nationalists must support him was proven by headlines like the Huffington Post's garbage article "Candace Owens' Bonkers Take On Nationalism Includes A Defense Of Hitler." As of writing this, HuffPo has still not corrected their its with the fact that Candace Owens never defended Hitler.

The press continued to pound away over the rest of the weekend at the BLEXIT leader, contorting the context and her sardonic exclamation of "OK, fine" to imply that she believes Hitler's actions were okay as long as they stayed in Germany. However, her nuanced point is that Hitler rose to power on promoting nationalism, but once he had a grip on the nation, he drove it to destruction with endless global wars and stripping Germans of their rights, even abusing policies to justify the murder of the nation's own citizens. Hitler had economic plans for the entire world, and that, by definition makes him a globalist.

The Left has sought to control the definition of nationalism and load it as a dirty word that implies support of the former German dictator on the weak argument that the name of his party was "national socialists." Hypocritically, some liberals are proud to call themselves socialists, also in the name, but they manage to understand that that name doesn't automatically connect to Nazism — although it should attach them to even more prominent socialist mass-murderers like Stalin and Mao Tse-Tung.

This isn't the first time Owens has struck a chord with the media, who then unashamedly blitzkrieg her character. Recently, an article in The Root described Owens as "the black less famous Ann Coulter, [who] makes a living as the low-IQ, pet negro who spends most of her time trolling black people between pursuing a dual career in shucking and jiving." Gross, racist attacks on her like this have been nonstop as she campaigns as a Trump-supporter to teach black Americans that they don't owe their loyalty to the Democratic Party. Deliberately misconstruing her words is just a tactic to stigmatize support for the increasingly popular conservative.

We shouldn't be silent. Does the mere mention of Hitler by a right-wing figure automatically mean support for Hitler? Absolutely not. Yet when a conservative utters his name even in pure criticism, it gives the media another chance to police speech they don't agree with. They are purposely misleading their readers with weaponized headlines to associate popular Republicans with anything that is universally atrocious — like, when Republican Iowa Rep. Steve King recently asked in an interview why the term "Western civilization" now has to be linked to terms like "white supremacy," the press had a field day, pretending his question stretched to imply that he is a white supremacist.

Adolf Hitler was a globalist by any definition, with his horrible actions as proof, and that should be the buzzword that ignites the sort of response Candace Owens is receiving.

