Prosecutors drop abortion charge against man accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend

The repercussions of New York's radical new abortion law are only now being made clear as a Queens prosecutor was forced to drop second degree abortion charges against a man accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown sent out a press release saying Anthony Hobson, 48, would be charged with second-degree abortion as well as murder in Sunday’s fatal stabbing of Jennifer Irigoyen, 35. But a DA spokeswoman later told The Post that the abortion charge “was repealed by the Legislature, and this is the law as it exists today.” Cuomo signed the RHA into law on Jan. 22, the 46th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. The law removes abortion from the state’s criminal code and puts it into public health law.

The implications are astounding - and not just for fetuses. The dehumanization that this abortion law represents means that the very old and the very sick are just an amendment away from being treated as a "public health problem."

The Catholic church was right:

It faced fierce opposition, with the New York State Catholic Conference warning that it “removes accountability for those who would harm unborn children outside the context of medical termination of pregnancy.”

So if a boyfriend deliberately beats up his pregnant girlfriend, even if his clear intent is to end the pregnancy, he can't be charged with murder.

A great chasm has opened up beneath our feet as lawmakers from several other states are eager to pass similar legislation. It is the most obvious slippery slope regarding human life since the Groningen Protocols in the Netherlands that allowed doctors to kill babies up to the age of one.

There are those who want to gloss over the details involved in the New York abortion law - anything to hide or obfuscate the clear consequences of what now amounts to infanticide. The very definition of murder is being refashioned in order to pander to radical, pro-abortion activists who have emerged in many blue states as a powerful lobby.