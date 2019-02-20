Does the Jussie Smollett case really end with the Nigerians?

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself from the investigation into the alleged attack into "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett. First Assistant State's Attorney Joseph Magats will be the acting state's attorney for the matter, a spokesperson said in an emailed statement Tuesday. No further explanation was given as to why Foxx recused herself. "Out of an abundance of caution, the decision to recuse herself was made to address potential questions of impartiality based upon familiarity with potential witnesses in the case," the spokesperson said in an email.

Maybe that's because she really does know the politically active, politically connected Smollett's friends, for sure. Smollett's mom, Janet Smollett, is reportedly good friends with 1960s radical Angela Davis, and Davis mentored the young Jussie throughout much of his life. Davis, a communist, is a political celebrity on the far left, with an image second only to that of Che Guevara. Academic honors are still being showered on her, and leftist luminaries always look to have their picture with hers. Rest assured, she's connected with today's Democrats as one of their radicals manqué. I can't see her not being able to get a phone call through to some of them.

It's also quite likely that as the case is increasingly exposed as a hoax (get a load of this detail), prosecuting that act wouldn't make any ambitious prosecutor politically popular. Sure enough, Foxx is ambitious and wants to be popular. Most important, her recusal suggests that she is part of the Chicago Democratic Party political machine, and, as a notable hip-hop black filmmaker has argued, the hoax itself may well extend to that machine.

It certainly would explain a recusal.

Foxx, according to this flattering Chicago Tribune profile, is very much a player in Chicago politics, a favorite rising star among the Democrats.

She has only been in office for a little more than a year, but Cook County's top prosecutor Kim Foxx is already attracting admiring attention from Democrats on the national stage. Foxx on Wednesday night was feted by the party's Washington, D.C., elite at a gala dinner where she received the Gabrielle Giffords Rising Star Award from Emily's List, the major political action committee that works to elect pro-choice women nationwide. The state's attorney shared a table with Sen. Cory Booker and met with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi at the event, also attended by Democratic gubernatorial nominee J.B. Pritzker. That's the kind of clout that would be very helpful in a run for higher office.

The Chicago cops investigating the claimed hate attack on Smollett have located two Nigerians affiliated with the cast of the Empire show Smollett had been on, and reportedly learned from them that Smollett paid them to stage the attack. The cops have since dismissed them as suspects and now seem to be focusing on Smollett. Not easy if Smollett's friends are your friends and you're all part of the same leftist "family."

But the argument of Hollywood hip-hop film maker Tariq Nasheed, who also goes by the names "K-Flex" and "King Flex," is also strengthened by recusal.

As I noted here a couple days ago, Nasheed's series of tweets raised suspicions that the hoax had a political nexus, quite likely from Democratic politicians, informed by gay special interests promoting their agenda. He said he was tipped off by the fact that shortly before the attack, there was an "anti-lynching" law on the table sponsored by Democrats Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, both of whom are running for president, and at the last minute, some language specifying homophobia was added to the bill. He was suspicious that the whole Smollett attack might have been a staged set-up to get the largely irrelevant law passed with Harris and Booker racking up points with voters. After all, when exactly did the last lynching in the U.S. occur, and aren't there murder laws already on the books?

Then the phony attack on gay and black actor Smollett happened, and now it seems to have blown up in their faces, exposed as a hoax.

The fact that it happened in Chicago and not some stereotypical place like Texas or Mississippi is a red flag. That the Democrats inserted last-minute gay language in their lynch law bill is a red flag. That Harris called the whole thing a lynching to match her pre-made bill is a red flag. Now a Chicago official recuses herself? It really looks as though this thing doesn't end with the Nigerians.

Harris's weird deer-in-the-headlights response to questions about her own tweet declaring Smollett a victim of a modern-day "lynching" only adds more fuel to the fire of Nasheed's theory.

Foxx's weird recusal point raises even more questions about Democratic involvement in the hoax, because the narrative that had been promoted was to smear President Trump's supporters.

Who exactly are Foxx's friends, and which ones match Smollett's friends? Why does this person have so many of them in common with Smollett to the point that she dare not prosecute the case? Smollett himself isn't exactly a Chicago guy, so it's obvious these friends in common aren't "guy(s) in the neighborhood," as President Obama used to put it, trying to explain his ties to another rabid 1960s Chicago-based radical, Bill Ayers. Davis isn't, either.

There obviously are some unseen new Ayerses involved, and they likely aren't confined to Angela Davis. With Kamala Harris trying to giggle it away and a Democratic local prosecutor heading for the hills, you can bet the hoax is going to extend.

Chicago machine at work here? Obviously, this looks like a story that would yield pay dirt for any reporter interested in digging deeper.

