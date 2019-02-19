Kamala Harris slips into nervous giggling when asked about Jussie Smollett case

Is Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris starting to fall apart? She was asked a question by one of her fawning female reporters about her tweet that declared the Jussie Smollett attack hoax a "modern day lynching," and suddenly, she was a babe in the wilderness, responding by looking around for staff to help and delivering a heaping helping of schoolgirl-like giggling.