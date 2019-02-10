Covington kid Nick Sandmann’s lawyer: ‘Nathan Phillips will be sued’

One of the attorneys representing Covington High School student Nick Sandmann and his parents confirmed to LifeSiteNews that Native American activist Nathan Phillips, and some of the others who have received notices from the attorneys, “will be sued.”

One of the most disgusting phony propaganda gambits to discredit Trump supporters is to face the civil justice system, where the truth will come out. Most AT readers already know that a wide array of media and political figures have been put on notice that they will be sued for libel of Nick Sandmann, the parochial school kid who was approached by Indian “elder” Nathan Phillips, who drummed inches from his face. Based on edited video, Sandmann was vilified as the aggressor. But now comes word that in addition to media outlets, writers and politicians, Phillips himself will be sued. This is important not for the monetary damages at stake, because Phillips shows no signs of having any financial resources, but because he will be placed under oath and questioned, where he will have to face videotape evidence of his behavior, contrasted with what he has said to the media. Steve Jalsevac reports in Life Site News :

Lin Wood, an Atlanta-based lawyer, told LifeSite yesterday that Phillips’ “lies and false accusations” against Sandmann and the other Covington students are “well documented.” He also said they would be filing the first round of lawsuits "within two weeks."

Getting Phillips on the record, facing perjury penalties if his testimony is contradicted by the video, will be of inestimable value in suing the media. He would be wise to consider apologizing if he has any assets at all that he might wish to protect from a monetary judgment. Because the lawyers choose the order in which to sue, they can get this on the record before proceeding with other targets, a group which is growing in number:

The legal action by Sandmann’s attorneys is ramping up after notices demanding preservation of evidence for possible slander litigation were recently sent out to more than 50 media, dioceses, and celebrities. Wood told LifeSite that the list of recipients of the notices “continues to grow in number” and that the legal team is “in the process of sending formal written retraction demands in conformity with statutes in states in which litigation may be filed.” They expect to advance to the next stage and “file the first round of civil lawsuits within the next two weeks.”

The media that will be sued have a serious vulnerability once Phillips is discredited:

Most seemed to rely almost entirely on statements made by Phillips and especially on a short initial video posted on social media that went viral. The video appears to have been deliberately edited to portray the Covington students as accosting and disrespecting Phillips. The video was initially pushed through what has been revealed by Breitbart to be a likely Democrat activist controlled, anti-Trump fake Twitter account. It has since been suspended by Twitter for violating its fake account policy. Experts say the use of the account to so effectively promote the video had "the hallmarks of a disinformation campaign."

The lawyers for Sandmann already have created a 14-minute documentary film that gives the lie to the false media narratives:

YouTube screen grab

Naturally, the media would prefer that this examination of their accuracy and bias just go away. But that will not happen, thanks to the civil justice system. Federal courts do not permit video cameras, but many state courts do. Video of Phillips being cross examined could turn into a sensational rebuke. And it could also demonstrate media deception and bias harming an innocent child. Much though they would prefer to ignore it, the existence of social media makes that a poor option, for spiking the story only would make them look worse. Keep in mind that journalists are one of the most unpopular groups in the country. Are juries going to sympathize with them, or with a boy who was unfairly demonized?