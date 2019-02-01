Another inspection of voter rolls, another 11,000 illegally registered voters

Pennsylvania audited its voter rolls, and surprise, found more than 11,000 non-citizens registered to vote in the state. How many have actually cast ballots is unknown, but so much for the left's insistence that fraudulent voting is a 'miniscule' problem and merely a figment of Republicans' imaginations.

A top Pennsylvania lawmaker called on the state Wednesday to immediately expunge the names of 11,198 noncitizens whom the state confirmed are registered to vote, despite not being eligible. State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, a Republican and former chairman of a House government oversight panel, said the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, belatedly acknowledged the large number of noncitizens in communications over the past two months. “I believe that we need to take action and have those people removed immediately from the rolls,” Mr. Metcalfe told The Washington Times. “They were never eligible to vote.”

It comes hot on the heels of the news that Texas discovered 95,000 illegally registered voters, with 58,000 votes cast, often repeatedly in elections. Texas, of course, is that state where a poll worker was found encouraging a DACA recipient to vote in a James O'Keefe video.

Pennsylvania is that state where Black Panthers have been accused of intimidating voters as Democrats stood by and did nothing, and some precincts counted 100% Democrat voting. There's more than a little whiff of electoral shenanigans going on in that state, too.

In Pennsylvania, the discovery is especially disturbing because unlike Texas, it's a swing state. Illegal registrations can easily mean illegal votes. With elections there very close, it does not take many to make a difference.

Investor's Business Daily had an excellent editorial a few days ago explaining why that's a problem:

Now, after claiming this problem didn't exist at all, the left says it doesn't matter because it's not "widespread." But this is a clever dodge. Election fraud doesn't have to be widespread to be effective. In fact, the very purpose of election fraud is to flip extremely close elections. That doesn't take widespread voter fraud, just carefully targeted efforts.

That fits Pennsylvania to a tee.

If illegal voters have been responsible for electoral outcomes, including in Pennsylvania, where the evidence of fraud is there, it effectively means that foreigners have decided our elections for us.

Democrats may like that, but the rest of us do not. It's time to reinstitute President Trump's voter fraud boad, which IBD said, was scuppered because of non-cooperation of blue states - and use some muscle to either get compliance on clean vote rolls, or else put those states on notice that their electoral college votes won't be accepted. Every time a state gets audited, amazing amounts of fraud are turning up.

