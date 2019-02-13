Abortion mothers need collective bargaining

As New York expands the legalized taking of life, and as undercover videos surface of the harvesting of baby parts (for profit), it dawns on me that abortion mothers (is that an appropriate term?) are getting the short shrift in this seemingly billion-dollar industry. A side effect (or benefit) of late-term abortions that no one is talking about is the increased value in the harvesting of viable baby parts. Planned Parenthood and its, ahem, partners are making a killing (to coin a phrase) off the harvesting of these organs.

In this vein, is not Planned Parenthood akin to yesterday's plantation, where slaves were indentured to grow, produce, and subsequently harvest crops (most notably cotton)? Are today's abortion mills at all different? Women, primarily single women of color, are encouraged to procreate, grow, and subsequently harvest a crop (of sorts) for profit, for which they don't derive any of the financial windfall. It is time for these women to engage in collective bargaining. If money is to be made from these crops, these mothers should be paid. We should encourage these mothers to demand a cut of the billion-dollar market. If a harvested heart is worth $5,000, the mother should be compensated for her part in its development and subsequent sale. Why should Planned Parenthood be the sole beneficiary of this lucrative market? To expand on this thought, then, if a marketplace becomes viable that compensates mothers who carry (almost) to term, then a whole cottage industry could be established whereby women could be impregnated for the sole purpose in the production and sale of baby organs. We can call these women "Handmaids."