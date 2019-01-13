Women's March loses SPLC as a partner

The latest sign of fractures in the movement came as the Southern Poverty Law Center announced they would not support the national March this year.

The Women's March movement is in deep trouble and is in danger of falling apart as a result of the nauseating anti-Semitism of its leadership.

Daily Caller:

Jen Fuson, a spokeswoman for the SPLC, told The Daily Beast, “other projects were a priority,” but she added that they would partner with the localized marches where they have offices. Back in December, a Tablet Magazine investigative report revealed that two of the Women’s March founders, Carmen Perez and Tamika Mallory, accosted a Jewish woman who was in a meeting and spouted false allegations that Jewish people “bore a special collective responsibility as exploiters of black and brown people” and “were proven to have been leaders of the American slave trade.” The report also revealed connections between some of the founders and Nation of Islam leader and known anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan. Last year, Farrakhan compared Jews to “termites” in a video that he posted on Twitter. The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington (JCRCGW) and Zioness, two organizations that identify as progressive, previously told The Daily Caller that they also would not support the march. Both groups specified that they would not support the national organization, but would support a march if it’s one of the local ones.

Women like Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory rose to the very top leadership of the movement because anti-Semitism on the left is acceptable and usually couched in terms of "Anti-Zionism." But the raw, cringe-inducing Jew hatred of those women, and others on the left involved in the Women's March, couldn't be hidden, excused, or explained away.

While the SPLC and others may look to support local events, I wish them luck.

NBCNews:

Adkins said the New Orleans march, which is affiliated with the national organization, had a “terrible time” fundraising since mid-November, taking in just over $600 of the roughly $8,000 to $10,000 needed for permits, police escorts, port-a-potties, speaker systems and more. Only about 500 people said they planned to attend, down from thousands in previous years. At the end of December, organizers canceled the Jan. 19 march. New Orleans was not alone in that decision; a group in Eureka, California, scrapped its march over concerns that it would be "overwhelmingly white," and organizers in Chicago replaced their January march with an event in October before the midterms and a day of action planned for March. Other local march organizations — including in Rhode Island and Washington state — have splintered from the national group, while some — including the Women's March Los Angeles Foundation and Women's March Florida — have made a point of noting on their websites that they are unaffiliated with Women's March Inc.

The original march in January, 2017 was a huge success because organizers had successfully terrorized ordinary women and led them to believe that Donald Trump and the Republicans would take away their birth control pills and deny them equal opportunity. While the anti-Semitism angle is playing out, far more importantly is that the veil of deception by radical feminists who energized housewives and career women into joining them, has fallen away and while many women still hate Trump, they realize that the worst of their fears were manufactured.

The Women's March movement has lost credibility among the vast majority of women. It's an open question whether there will even be a march this time next year.