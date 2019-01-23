Wacky American Indian protester says Covington student 'stole his narrative'

With the entire mainstream media complex behind him, Phillips is standing by his bizarre statements that the "privileged" white boys were the "beasts" ready to attack the black Hebrew Israelite "prey" before God told him to intervene to calm the waters.

Multiple videos exonerating the March for Life Covington Catholic High School students have not stopped the leftist drum-beating agitator, Nathan Phillips, from ramping up hate against the teens.

Phillips has been a hardcore leftist agitator for decades, so his god didn't tell him to get in the faces of the black guys shouting disgusting, racist, and vile insults at the boys. Phillips's god told him to get inches in front of an innocent pro-life student's face, wave his drum stick around, and chant. Then God told him to lie and tell the Detroit Free Press, "I mean, if you go back and look at the lynchings that was done [in America] ... and you'd see the faces on the people ... The glee and the hatred in their faces, that's what these faces looked like."

When the MAGA hat-wearing object of Phillips's wrath, Nick Sandmann, came forward on Sunday to refute Phillips's lies, Sandmann stated, "I believed that by remaining motionless and calm, I was helping to diffuse the situation. I realized everyone had cameras and that perhaps a group of adults was trying to provoke a group of teenagers into a larger conflict. I said a silent prayer that the situation would not get out of hand."

The omnipotent Phillips said he was "disappointed" in Sandmann for "not accepting responsibility."

He [Sandmann] stole my narrative. From the time I hit that first beat of the drum until I hit the last beat, I was in prayer. Now all of a sudden, he's the prayer guy and the passive one.

The 17-year-old Sandmann is getting a master class in the audacity and malice of left-wing terrorists like Phillips.

Cloaked in the cover of identity politics, a pathological Phillips and his fellow travelers get to set the narrative and the terms of the outcome, not a Catholic kid praying to his Christian God.

That Sandmann, a Catholic (a religion Phillips says he was forced to participate in after being separated from his parents for ten years and living in foster homes), assumed a nonviolent, "passive" posture without retreating emboldened a vengeful Phillips to stick to the original narrative in spite of evidence to the contrary.

A few days after the hit job on the Covington students, Phillips has even more reason to double down on his fake story. What better way to stop the scrutiny of his past than to keep blaming the victims by using the white privilege card?

The Washington Post has already posted a correction that Phillips did not serve in Vietnam, as he claimed in past interviews and recent articles. In a 2017 video, Phillips, who says he served from 1972 to 1976, stated that after he "come [sic] home [from Vietnam] I got spit on, actually spit on and called a baby killer ... and I never really asked my government for nothing."