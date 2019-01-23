People who want to put kids in a wood chipper should maybe be on the no-fly list

Rob Sanders, a Kenton County Prosecutor, confirmed Tuesday that there are multiple investigations into Twitter users who made terroristic threats against Covington Catholic High School.

America can be proud that in a moment of an ugly attack against children, a prosecutor has entered the engagement to bring accountability and justice to some stupid and hateful people.

"We've got multiple ongoing investigations into numerous, numerous threats," Mr. Sanders said Tuesday in a podcast interview with 700 WLW. "There's probably a dozen law enforcement agencies, if not more involved in this – it's growing, it's spreading, there are other jurisdictions now involved in this," Sanders added.

Everyone in America has First Amendment rights to say just about anything. But there is a law enforcement line that is legally crossed when a person is making physical threats. As Rob Sanders points out, it is time for multiple investigations and appropriate justice.

One of the biggest surprises due virtue-signaling stupid cowards who unfairly attacked innocent high school students with direct bodily harm is a provision in U.S. law in the placing their names on a no-fly list.

The criteria for ones name being placed on the no-fly list vary from state to state but are still extremely inclusive for all making direct public threats of physical harm to the students of Covington Catholic H.S.:

Although the exact definition varies from state to state, generally one makes a terrorist threat if one threatens to commit a violent crime for the purpose of terrorizing another or of causing public panic. Some states laws are very narrow, meaning the threat must be very specific and direct, while other states adapt a looser approach, allowing even negligently made threats to be prosecutable.

As far as the ACLU raising a stink, those lawyers can first take it up with Senator Feinstein (D-Calif.). In the New York Times, of all papers, Senator Feinstein said, "The no-fly list itself is one of our best lines of defense"

A soon to be historically horrific threat was just made:

Film producer Jack Morrissey apologized Monday for joking about "MAGA kids" going "screaming, hats first into the woodchipper." The tweet was accompanied by an iconic image from "Fargo" in which a dead person's blood flies from a woodchipper. "It was something that I did not give any thought to," Morrissey told TheWrap. "It was just a fast, profoundly stupid tweet. ... I would throw my phone into the ocean before doing that again."

One would also think closing down a Catholic high school while calling for extra security to protect students is directly reflective of thoughtless individuals initiating a public panic.

As the left loves to say, "this is a teachable moment." Well, the leftists got that right, because it is finally time to teach all to finally put a stop to such horrible Orwellian minutes of hate.

The other great leftist dodge is that "we need a conversation about" [name the issue]. We most definitely need a conversation. Thoughtless, vicious people can soon start a conversation to discuss how they are going to get across the country or across an ocean when they are not allowed to fly.

Let a lesson be learned by whoever crossed the line in attacking the Covington Catholic students that flying is a privilege and not a right.