US fertility numbers not looking good for Democrats

Entitled "Fertility Rate Varies Widely Across US," it shows America's population is not growing. Drawing on Centers for Disease Control reports, it pegs fertility among U.S. women at 1,765 births per 1,000 women.

A story in yesterday's Wall Street Journal explains what's really behind the border war, pitting Donald Trump against the Democratic Party. The link is here .

It's an arithmetic fact that if half those births are boys and the other half are girls, each group of 1,000 women is having only 882 daughters and the same number of sons.

However, fertility among white women is only 1,666 per 1,000 women. Even black American women are failing to maintain their race's numbers, having 1,824 births per woman.

It takes 2,100 births per 1,000 women to replace 1,000 mothers, 1,000 fathers, and children's deaths.

Only Hispanic women are coming close, at 2,006 births per 1,000 women.

Even without immigration from Central America, Hispanics will be an increasing portion of America's population.

Anecdotally, Progressive women's numbers are shrinking even more than those of whites. They study longer; marry later; have higher student debt; and begin having children later, if at all. They are a mainstay of support for the Democratic Party, and they are shrinking in number.

It is the red states versus the blue states. Fertility in rural states – mainstays of the Republican Party – is higher than in blue states.

Pelosi and Schumer are in a fight for their party's life. Only by allowing unfettered immigration of Hispanics can their party avoid being eclipsed.