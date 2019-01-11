Isn't 5 cents per day worth it to reduce opioid deaths?

The President is asking for $5.7 Billion for the wall and other security measures. That is around $15 per month for the 325 million people who live in America, or around 5 cents per day. Think of all the government fees and taxes that cost way over 5 cents per day that will not save tens of billions of dollars in government expenditures each year because of reduced costs generated by illegal alie ns. More than 72,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States in 2017 and a significant amount of those drugs came through the southern border. Democrats voted for money for a fence in 2006 and in 2013 on the southern border, but not now when opioid deaths are much higher. Isn’t the opposition political?

The media generally were not against the fence in 2006 nor 2013 and did not call Democrats who supported the fence racists. It is a shame that most journalists will flip their views based on Democrat talking points. I will gladly pay the $15 for both Pelosi and Schumer.