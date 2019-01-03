Trump must not give up momentum on the border wall

The illustrious David Mamet wrote, "When the three branches of government have failed to represent the citizenry and the mass of the media has failed to represent the citizenry, then the citizenry better represent the citizenry." We are now at that point. The people elected Donald Trump because a majority of them were sick of being dismissed by the inhabitants of the swamp that is the D.C. establishment. In these first two years of his administration Trump has done an amazing job despite the left's 24-7 attempts to derail his agenda and destroy him personally. This is a vicious bunch of pols, our elected officials in Congress and the "legacy" media. From well before the election, they had devised a strategy to take Trump down and out. When that failed, they escalated their plan to destroy his nascent presidency with all manner of fabricated nonsense: a fake dossier, the unmasking of nearly everyone in the Trump orbit, the Mueller "probe" that is nothing but an attempt to cover up the crimes of the Clintons and the Obama administration.

To Hillary Clinton, we are "deplorable." The outgoing governor of California recently expressed his utter disdain for the inland residents who oppose his destructive agenda and have suffered so much under his state-destroying policies. Mitt Romney has weighed in with his own version of moral superiority, proving only that he is a man who lacks character. His op-ed in the Washington Post ("Bezos's Bulletin") has revealed him as just another narcissistic pol with poor judgment. He apparently aspires to be the next Jeff Flake or John McCain, each of them traitors to their own party. He lost his campaign to be president; Trump won. But Romney feels duty-bound to lecture Trump! What a fool. Trump won for many reasons, and one of them was to secure our southern border. He wants to build a wall as so many other nations do for the same reason. We are being overrun by illegal migrants. They are destroying our cities, costing taxpayers billions of dollars to care for and imprison. They are killing innocent Americans by the thousands, by driving drunk and by cold-blooded murder, which they seem to consider a sport, especially if their victims are law enforcement personnel. But the left, most prominently Nancy Pelosi, Charles Schumer, Jerrold Nadler, et al. are so obsessively intent upon derailing Trump that they are willing to sacrifice American victims, no matter their numbers. They all supported a border wall in years past – just not now, because it is one of the main reasons Trump won. They hate Trump and every single American who voted for him. We are pond scum to the Democrat left, troglodytes who need not be considered when implementing their Marxist-Alisnkyite formula for the transformation of America. It should be clear to every American by now that the progressive left cares not one bit about individual Americans. Leftists long ago relegated us to one or another of their racial, class, and expanding "gender" categories. We are nothing but digits on a demographic cheat sheet to the left. Leftists will appeal to our specific concerns when running for election, but they have nothing but contempt for us. They hate that our votes count. In 2016, they cheated as fervently as they could and lost. In 2018, they cheated with their ballot-harvesting scheme and illegitimately won the House. Now their plan is to go all in to get Trump out of the White House. Leftists refuse to admit Trump's many successes: the economy, tax cuts, the resulting revenue to the government, trade (China is gradually giving in), North Korea, the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, troops to come home from Syria, etc. Despite their never-ending, devious plots to terminate this presidency, the man is unstoppable. Trump must not give up his plan to build the wall. The country cannot remain a nation without it. The left's intention to flood our states with illegal migrants is as vile a plot as one can imagine. The Elizabeth Warrens, Ocasio-Cortezes, Sheila Jackson Lees, Jerrold Nadlers, Maxine Waterses, Adam Schiffs, and their like-minded cohorts in Congress all advocate for socialism of the communist variety. They want to punish those who produce and reward those who do not. They want and need a permanent underclass to serve them and to vote for them. As zoos have walls to keep dangerous animals in, they all have walls around their homes to keep out those they see as riffraff. That would be we. Schumer, Pelosi, and their acolytes assume they will win this stalemate over border security. They are so thoroughly out of touch with the actual citizenry of this great nation that they actually think they can corral us into ridiculous politically correct categories and we will not rebel. We did rebel, and we are behind Trump all the way. They will still try to take our guns; control what our children are taught; dictate what we eat, drive, say, think, and see. These people must be defeated, and the border must be secured. It is time for the American people to step up to the plate and represent the American people along with this president, who has sacrificed so much to help us do exactly that. For the film The Edge, Mamet wrote "We're all put to the test...but it never comes in the form or at the point we would prefer, does it[?]" Now is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of this country. The time and place for this nation's test is now.