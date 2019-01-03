Let's call Mitt Romney 'Mitt McCain Flake'

Romney showed no fight against Obama in 2012. He selected Paul Ryan as his V.P. running mate, who had absolutely no fight as the V.P. candidate in 2012 and did his best to sabotage President Trump's efforts to secure funding for the southern border wall.

Romney did not fight back when Harry Reid falsely accused him of not paying his income taxes.

But Mitt has no problem attacking President Trump. Evidently, Romney spent the Christmas and New Year holidays composing an op-ed for the Washington Post in which he so unfairly attacks President Trump that even the National Review criticized him.

But, on balance, his conduct over the past two years, particularly his actions last month, is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office.

What is Romney's agenda and motive in writing these words?

He has absolutely no chance to beat President Trump in the 2020 primaries. During this critical time, when President Trump is attempting to obtain funding for the wall to protect Americans, Romney stabs President Trump and those who voted for Trump in the back.

If Romney had valid concerns about President Trump's conduct and policies, then the honorable conduct would have been to speak to President Trump privately. But Romney decided to write an article for the Washington Post. Maybe Romney wants a job at MSNBC.

Romney must believe that the Hate Trump Media will embrace him as they embraced John McCain before he ran against Obama. But Mitt will learn that nobody respects a traitor, and the Hate Trump Media will dispose of Romney after they use him.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.