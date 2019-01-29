The American culture war, complete with American proletariat and bourgeoisie

The easiest, most effective way to subjugate a class of people is to portray them falsely as those who unjustly possess a superior economic, social, or legal position compared to other groups – a Marxist mind trick – and then bring them down by force. Envision a false bar graph where a certain group's measure is higher than that of other groups. In reality, the bars are of equal height in regards to natural human rights and legal standing. Thus, in order to crush white Christian men, push them down from their equal position with others and call it " social justice ." Notice that under Cultural Marxism , you are judged not as an individual, but as an insignificant member of a group, a bourgeois cockroach ready to be squashed. The Marxist bourgeoisie is always guilty, while the Marxist proletariat is always innocent.

You may not realize it yet, but if you are a white Christian man, there is a target painted on your forehead , and the foreheads of your sons and grandsons.

"The proletariat [non-white, non-Christian, feminist, homosexual, transsexual] will use its political [democratic] supremacy to wrest, by degree, all capital [liberty and property] from the bourgeoisie [white, Christian, heterosexual men and women], to centralize all instruments of production [and liberty] in the hands of the state [self-serving Marxist government][.] ... Of course, in the beginning, this cannot be effected except by means of despotic inroads on the rights of [white, Christian, male] property [and liberty]. You must, therefore, confess that by "individual" you mean no other person than the bourgeois, than the [white, Christian, male] middle-class owner of property [and liberty]. This person must, indeed, be swept out of the way, and made impossible." –Karl Marx, Communist Manifesto

"The proletariat [lazy, tax-eating, non-disabled government dependents] will use its political [democratic] supremacy to wrest, by degree, all capital [property] from the bourgeoisie [laboring, tax-paying middle class], to centralize all instruments of production in the hands of the state [self-serving Marxist government][.] ... Of course, in the beginning, this cannot be effected except by means of despotic inroads on the rights of [middle class] property. You must, therefore, confess that by "individual" you mean no other person than the bourgeois, than the middle-class owner of property. This person must, indeed, be swept out of the way, and made impossible." –Karl Marx, Communist Manifesto

Marxists hide from your view the fact that our American Declaration of Independence defines equal, natural, God-given human rights for all people of all races, both sexes, all religions, etc. – actual social justice, true American justice. They also hide from your view the fact that our 14th Amendment already secures those unalienable human rights equally for all people. The fact that some Americans end up with greater economic or social wherewithal than others is of little concern as long as they got there under a system of equal natural rights and equal protection of the law – i.e., as long as they got there justly. Natural inequalities are not unjust. The Orwellian paradox of Marxism is that the governmental power required to enforce equal economic and social outcome elevates an immensely powerful Marxist oligarchy of not-to-be-equalized equalizers . Forced equal outcome means unequal outcome on an immensely greater scale than any natural inequality that existed before. The American culture war is cultural and economic Marxist class struggle in action, a disgusting, suicidal, slow motion, anti-American counter-revolution.

You may not realize it yet, but if you are a white Christian man, there is a target painted on your forehead, and the foreheads of your sons and grandsons.

The easiest, most effective way to subjugate a class of people is to portray them falsely as those who unjustly possess a superior economic, social, or legal position compared to other groups – a Marxist mind trick – and then bring them down by force. Envision a false bar graph where a certain group's measure is higher than that of other groups. In reality, the bars are of equal height in regards to natural human rights and legal standing. Thus, in order to crush white Christian men, push them down from their equal position with others and call it "social justice." Notice that under Cultural Marxism, you are judged not as an individual, but as an insignificant member of a group, a bourgeois cockroach ready to be squashed. The Marxist bourgeoisie is always guilty, while the Marxist proletariat is always innocent.

Bourgeoisie: White, Christian, heterosexual men (heterosexual women to a lesser extent)

Proletariat: Non-white, non-Christian, man-hating feminist, homosexual, transsexual

Marxists hide from your view the fact that our American Declaration of Independence defines equal, natural, God-given human rights for all people of all races, both sexes, all religions, etc. – actual social justice, true American justice. They also hide from your view the fact that our 14th Amendment already secures those unalienable human rights equally for all people. The fact that some Americans end up with greater economic or social wherewithal than others is of little concern as long as they got there under a system of equal natural rights and equal protection of the law – i.e., as long as they got there justly. Natural inequalities are not unjust. The Orwellian paradox of Marxism is that the governmental power required to enforce equal economic and social outcome elevates an immensely powerful Marxist oligarchy of not-to-be-equalized equalizers. Forced equal outcome means unequal outcome on an immensely greater scale than any natural inequality that existed before. The American culture war is cultural and economic Marxist class struggle in action, a disgusting, suicidal, slow motion, anti-American counter-revolution.

Economic Marxism:

"The proletariat [lazy, tax-eating, non-disabled government dependents] will use its political [democratic] supremacy to wrest, by degree, all capital [property] from the bourgeoisie [laboring, tax-paying middle class], to centralize all instruments of production in the hands of the state [self-serving Marxist government][.] ... Of course, in the beginning, this cannot be effected except by means of despotic inroads on the rights of [middle class] property. You must, therefore, confess that by "individual" you mean no other person than the bourgeois, than the middle-class owner of property. This person must, indeed, be swept out of the way, and made impossible." –Karl Marx, Communist Manifesto

Cultural Marxism: