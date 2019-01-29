Pope Francis: Excommunicate Governor Cuomo

Let's hope that Pope Francis has a very tough response to the new New York law on abortion. It is late term abortion and worse .

Pope Francis has just rereturned from a youth rally in Panama . I'm glad to see the Pope there and it's a great program to promote the faith among young people. I have friends from our area who traveled to the event.

I'm glad to see that the opposition is coming from many places, including Charlie Daniels:

Music icon Charlie Daniels blasted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a Saturday tweet, asserting that a new state law that legalizes abortion up until birth threatens to make the Empire State resemble an infamous Nazi concentration camp. “Watch the wrinkles on Cuomo’s face lengthen as the ramifications of the thousands of murders he has sanctioned come to bear on him," Daniels, 82, tweeted. "The NY legislature has created a new Auschiwitz dedicated to the execution of a whole segment of defenseless citizens. Satan is smiling."

I don't know if Satan is smiling but a lot of us are shocked with the law and the celebration that followed.

Painting the town pink to celebrate late term abortion? Is this what Roe v Wade was supposed to be about?

Pope Francis has been talking a lot about walls and climate change. I would like for him to "excommunicate" Governor Cuomo and shame him for this outrageous law and the celebrations.

Photo credit: Gov Cuomo's office