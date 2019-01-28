Leaking like a wet brown bag from the House, why isn't Adam Schiff getting some scrutiny for his leaks?

.@AdamSchiff confirms he leaked after being called out for the abuse of power by @DonaldJTrumpJr. https://t.co/4RV1sSfHlg via @dailycaller

Apparently, he leaks so much, everyone has noticed, as these samples from the Twitterati show.

Flashback 2017. Why was Schiff never investigated for these leaks during Don Jr.’s closed door testimony before House Intel Committee? https://t.co/nm6LoRpjLF — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) January 28, 2019

Donald Trump Jr.: "Schiff & his staff seem to leak about everything" - Sara A. Carter https://t.co/7T9tIGkIdE — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) January 28, 2019

Leaks are at least as illegal as lying to Congress, yet no one seems to be asking Schiff any questions about them. Apparently, the evidence is pretty strong, as the tweets show.

With no bothersome curiosity on that front, what we see now is Schiff's grotesque mission to throw the entire Trump family in jail over political matters, just as Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela threw most of his opposition in prison to avoid having to face them at election time. It seems to be a thing for the left to imprison the opposition.

Now Schiff, with no facts to stand on, no collusion to produce, is trying to glom on to the Mueller show, which is about not Russian collusion, but "process" crimes, derived from perjury traps and other questionable investigative efforts. Mueller isn't interested in Russian collusion anymore, because that rabbit trail pretty much led to nothing. He's just interested now in "gotcha" crimes derived from perjury traps and other prosecutorial dirty tricks. Schiff sees just the man for his own political purposes.

And don't think there's not a double standard, either. Where is Schiff's zeal on Samantha Power's claims to know nothing about the unmaskings of innocent Americans done in her account's name? Political this is, indeed.

No questions about Schiff's life of leaks. He's obviously the wet brown bag of the House, and he still has nothing on Trump Jr. Now he's turning to Mueller, and Trump Jr. is pointing out that he already has the transcripts Schiff speaks of.

Sorry, Schiff: Incontinence is no way to go through the House Intelligence Committee or take down Trump, son.