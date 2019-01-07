Pelosi escalating her reckless rhetoric

Nancy Pelosi is the leader of the opposition to President Trump, the highest-ranking Democrat in the federal government. This responsibility does not seem to weigh heavily on her shoulders – or her mouth. She is, in fact, spouting constitutional nonsense, which, owing to her position, is taken seriously by her constituency, which is roughly half the voting public. At some point, inarticulate bleeds into inflammatory rhetoric.

Screen grab from CBS via YouTube. First, she falsely claimed that the Constitution makes her "equal" to the president: "Asked if she considers herself Mr. Trump's equal, she replied, 'The Constitution does.'"

People who have actually read the Constitution know that she heads one of two chambers of a co-equal branch of government. Now she accuses President Trump of trying to "abolish" the House of Representatives, a remarkably ignorant and irresponsible statement in an era where political violence is escalating. Nikki Schwab reports in the New York Post: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) suggested in a Sunday sit-down that President Trump would like to "abolish" Congress. "The impression you get from the president is he would like to not only close government, build a wall, but also abolish Congress, so the only voice that mattered was his own," Pelosi said in an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley. The Pauley segment including the interview lasted almost ten minutes and was near-worshipful. You can watch the entire package embedded below. Here is the place she accuses the president of intending an unconstitutional coup – which amounts to a call for violent resistance that might well be heeded by a crazed leftist on the order of James Hodgkinson. Remember him? The media never remind you that he tried to assassinate (and almost succeeded) a large number of Republican members of the House of Representatives. Here is the entire segment: