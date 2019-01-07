New York Times columnist absurdly claims, 'I don't think we have been anti-Trump'

Appearing on CNN's Reliable Sources with his former NYT colleague Brian Stelter, Bruni made the absurd claim (via Grabien):

Is Frank Bruni, the New York Times restaurant critic who was elevated to op-ed political columnist for some reason, auditioning as a comedian? He certainly is imitating Groucho Marx, who once asked, "Who are you going to believe, me or your own eyes?" And he seems to be casting his former boss, Jill Abramson, whose new book reportedly rips the paper as " unmistakably anti-Trump ," as Margaret Dumont in that famous scene.

There has been no substantiation of the fake news report that I have found.

The story in the New York Times regarding Jim Webb being considered as the next Secretary of Defense is FAKE NEWS. I'm sure he is a fine man, but I don't know Jim, and never met him. Patrick Shanahan, who is Acting Secretary of Defense, is doing a great job!

The Trump administration is considering Jim Webb, a former Democratic senator and Reagan-era secretary of the Navy, to be the next defense secretary, according to three officials, potentially bypassing more hawkish Republicans whose names have been floated to replace Jim Mattis.

Only three days before Bruni made the claim that the Times sticks to facts, which are negative, the paper published this bit of fake news citing anonymous sources:

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019

