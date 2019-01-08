Once again, Trump has outsmarted his media foes

Transcript via Grabien:

KEILLAR: "This is just in to CNN. We've learned the President wants a prime time address tomorrow amid this shutdown as he's planning a trip to the border on Thursday. David, what do you think this could be about? Is he going to get this?"

GREGORY: "I don't know that he will. I don't know the basis will be to do that other than to raise awareness that he has already raised a lot of around his view of border security, what he calls a national emergency, without any real basis. If he wants to make a push toward fulfilling a campaign promise, it's certainly valid for him to do that as president when he campaigned hard on this, but in the middle of a shutdown to insert this as the idea it's a national emergency that requires asking for time, you know, it's not unprecedented. Gloria and I were talking about this. During the height of the Iraq war, President Bush started to ask for time to offer an update on the progress of the war. There was a lot of pushback from the networks. We talked about broadcast networks, now we talk about cable networks being the center of the action in terms of the news world".

KEILLAR: "We just spelled out how what he's saying actually does not hold water. His push for the wall — that's what the networks are going to be looking at. Okay, are we giving him time to say something that, you know, if this is what he's going to say, is untrue?"

BORGER: "Or is he going to call for a national emergency which, and you were just talking to Susan Hennessey about this, is it a national emergency? And of course, if the networks were to give him time, and that's by no means a guarantee, what do you do about Nancy Pelosi. I mean, she's got to be able to talk as well. So it's curious to me because he's going to the border on Thursday. He does want to make his case. Does he want to call for a national emergency? What will the Democrats say about that? And will networks say this is legitimate or not legitimate?"

GREGORY: "And you have to prove your basis for what is a national emergency. He's not announcing sending troops to war. He's not announcing that kind of action. I don't know that Nancy Pelosi would have to be given time, but I also think — it's such an old notion, the idea that you're going to ask the broadcast networks for time. You know, in the news world, it's the cable networks that matter most. The broadcast networks are disinclined to give that kind of time unless it's a very big deal because they're in the middle of their prime time entertainment program."