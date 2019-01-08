Networks' dilemma: To air or not to air Trump's address tonight

With the Democrats still resisting everything President Trump does or tries to do, and the liberal MSM backing their play all the way, it was just a matter of time before the president took his message directly to the people on prime-time television. The dilemma for the TV networks is that they know the number-one political issue is immigration and that polls show that a majority of Americans want real immigration reform and real border security – and that's exactly what President Trump's address to the nation is all about.

President Trump will be addressing the nation on immigration and what he will define as a national security crisis on the border. He'll probably give lots of statistics and examples of the dangers that open borders present to the American people and our nation as a whole. He'll probably explain why we need a wall and how it fits into border security and his overall immigration plan. And because the TV network heads at ABC, CBS, and NBC know that most Americans will probably agree with President Trump's assessment of the crisis situation at the border, it may be a tough call for them to air the president's address or not. Everyone on the planet knows that the networks prefer not to air President Trump's address, specifically so they can later use edited snippets of his address and spin the living hell out of whatever Trump says, backed up by a cadre of political hacks who will enthusiastically tell their viewers how dangerous President Trump has become. They will also most likely cite President Trump's address to the nation as evidence he is a white supremacist who has lost his mind and wants to become America's dictator. The TV networks' consensus narrative will fall along the lines that President Trump's address was the final straw in their declaration – proving that he is unfit to be president and must be impeached immediately. Who knows what the TV Networks will ultimately do? One thing we do know for sure is that this address to the nation is the biggest hand President Trump has played against the resistance so far in his presidency, and that this all-in move by the president may be what either seals or sinks his presidency and ultimately his re-election bid. Let's hope the outcome of this play will end up being the story that begins the first chapter of President Trump's eight-year presidential memoirs, titled The Art of the Political Deal. Chapter 1. Resistance was Futile.