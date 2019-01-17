Karen Pence, independent woman

Women should have their own interests and lives independent of their husbands, proclaim feminists. Valid advice – advice that Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Michael Pence (R), has pursued, unlike, say, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Michelle Obama. While Clinton's husband, Bill Clinton (D), was governor of Arkansas, Hillary magically turned a $1,000 investment in cattle futures into almost $100,000, something even experienced traders rarely accomplish but neophyte Hillary did on her first trade. Though she continues to deny it – as does her trading company – certainly, her husband's position gilded her success. Later, after her husband's presidential term ended, she easily won the race for senator from...New York, all on her own (sarcasm on), though she had never lived in the state until she decided to run.

The University of Chicago Medical Center hired lawyer Michelle Obama for a newly created position when her husband, Barack Obama (D), was elected to the Illinois Legislature representing the neighborhood, although she had no experience in that area of law. While there, she helped devise the legalities of redirecting poor patients who couldn't pay for medical care to other hospitals, a practice endorsed by her legislator husband for his constituents. Early Obamacare, you might call it. And then there is Karen Pence. A skilled artist, Pence worked as an art teacher in Indiana and the Washington, D.C. area during her husband's political career. She got these jobs, which were totally separate from her husband's career, on her own merits. Now she has decided to return to work part-time at a school in the D.C. area. A private school. A Christian school. Instead of applauding her independence, liberals have reacted in their usual narrow-minded, bigoted fashion, condemning her action because the school's principles are opposed to their values. The school does not allow homosexual students or homosexual parents. "Terrible," shriek the liberals. According to Pence's aide, "It's absurd that her decision to teach art to children at a Christian school, and the school's religious beliefs, are under attack." Obviously, these liberal attackers don't believe in the U.S. Constitution – specifically the First Amendment in the Bill of Rights, which clearly states, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances." Oh, that. What is – and was – absurd beyond belief is that no one thought Mrs. Clinton's and Mrs. Obama's so-called professional activities were worthy of attack. That they weren't, that they were at best ignored and at worst honored, demonstrates once again – not that it was needed – the deadly hypocrisy of liberals. What is absurd beyond belief is that if Mrs. Pence had decided to teach at oh, say, a Muslim school, which not only professes the same beliefs, but also requires stricter, deadlier punishment for this behavior, she would have been praised by the same liberal hypocrites for her embrace of diversity and acceptance of multiculturalism. What is absurd is that liberals are taken seriously and not dismissed as the bigots they are.