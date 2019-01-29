Israeli scientists announce a possible cure for cancer

A small team of Israeli scientists think they might have found the first complete cure for cancer. “We believe we will offer in a year’s time a complete cure for cancer,” said Dan Aridor, of a new treatment being developed by his company, Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies Ltd. (AEBi), which was founded in 2000 in the ITEK incubator in the Weizmann Science Park. AEBi developed the SoAP platform, which provides functional leads to very difficult targets.

“Our cancer cure will be effective from day one, will last a duration of a few weeks and will have no or minimal side-effects at a much lower cost than most other treatments on the market,” Aridor said. “Our solution will be both generic and personal.”



It sounds fantastical, especially considering that an estimated 18.1 million new cancer cases are diagnosed worldwide each year, according to reports by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Further, every sixth death in the world is due to cancer, making it the second leading cause of death (second only to cardiovascular disease).



Aridor, chairman of the board of AEBi and CEO Dr. Ilan Morad, say their treatment, which they call MuTaTo (multi-target toxin) is essentially on the scale of a cancer antibiotic – a disruption technology of the highest order.

photo via Jerusalem Post

I am far from qualified to evaluate the science and technology involved, but the approach sounds quite plausible. Rater than excerpt the explanation, I urge you to rad the entire article, which explains clearly the nature of the innovations at the root of this promising approach. Even if this approach proves to be a dry hole, however, it is an example of the innovation that seems to be a specialty of Israeli researchers in many fields. For complex historical, cultural, and practical reasons, Israel has become a technology superpower, despite a tiny population and many discriminatory practices overseas, including the noxious BDS movement (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) that seeks economic strangulation of Israeli enterprise.

Success in foiling Israeli entrepreneurship would stifle one of the world’s most important sources of scientific and technological innovation, one that has fostered a unique hi tech ecosystem that generates new firms and new technology, offering innovations that can change the world for the better. The normally anti-Israel BBC examined Israel’s success in cyber-security innovation and pointed to a number of factors that may not be reproducible anywhere else in the world.

Israel is unique among nations in many ways beside the obvious factor of being the world’s sole Jewish state. As a hothouse of science and technology, Israel already has offered many life-saving (and life-enhancing) technologies of tremendous benefit to all. This prospective cure of cancer, if successful, promises victory over a major scourge. The BDS movement and the Jew-haters – from the progressives in America and Europe to the mullahs of Iran who promise to wipe Israel off the map -- don’t want to see this gift to humanity come to fruition. Their destructiveness to the hopes of humanity for actual progress is of the highest magnitude, considering the discoveries that await.

