Ben Stein, gone over to the dark side

Ben Stein, a once on-again off-again conservative now associates himself with a left-wing advocacy group called Policy Matters Ohio as a 'staff associate.' Stein's affiliation with this non-profit came to light when he recently authored an opinion piece in the Akron Beacon Journal titled "Make it automatic for the people."

Why, make voter registration automatic. As if voting laws and policies haven't been weakened enough, there is now a drive across the country to make voter registration automatic. It goes under the name Automatic Voter Registration (AVR), and 15 states have already enacted it in one form or another.

AVR works basically like this. When a person has an interaction with a state government agency (say, Bureau of Motor Vehicle or a welfare agency), the data they gave would automatically be transferred to the Election Board. And -- presto -- that person would be registered to vote, unless choosing to opt out.

Stein is disingenuous when he says automatic voter registration (AVR) would screen out those ineligible to vote, such as non-citizens. The fact is there's no reliable way to ensure all registrants are citizens. Twelve states and the District of Columbia even issue driver's licenses to illegal aliens.

As far as proof of citizenship goes, many DMVs simply ask the person if he or she is a citizen or not. How do you like the idea of leaving the integrity of the voting process in the hands of the personnel at the DMV or social services?

AVR, just like same-day voting and extended early voting, leaves the voting process more susceptible to voter fraud than ever before. It's a Democratic dream. Another thing Stein can’t bring himself to face is that those people who can't be bothered to register to vote and show solid proof of citizenship shouldn't be voting in the first place. Typically, they are clueless on the issues and candidates. But there is one thing most of them know -- which party is the Santa Claus Party. Remember, 'where's my Obamaphone?'

What's next from the liberals, mandatory voting? Don't laugh. As president, Obama floated the idea and praised countries like Australia that had it.

When the autopsy is done on the corpse of the American republic, the coroner's report will say the deceased died from an excess of democracy. That is to say, we committed suicide.