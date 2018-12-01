Trump hints at the scandal about to blow

But as I keep reminding our readers, President Trump was the most successful reality television producer in the history of the medium, and understands a story arc very well, as events that can be programmed unfold. That must be kept in mind in understanding this somewhat enigmatic tweet that came from the president half a world away, in Argentina for meetings with the leaders of the 20 biggest economies in the world.

There is big news ahead, and President Trump teased it yesterday from Argentina via Twitter. Politics has become a game of narratives, something well understood by both President Trump and his enemies in the media-Democrat establishment. For more than two years, the professionals of the cultural and media establishment have worked assiduously to create an objectively false narrative, with no evidence whatsoever, that Vladimir Putin actually changed the count of votes to hand Trump the presidency, making his victory illegitimate. Most Democrats actually believe this now, and have in earlier polls as well .

Here is the short (barely over a minute) segment on Hannity last night to which the President referred:

John Solomon has a smile on his face as he reveals that two prosecutors working for John Huber, the Salt Lake City US Attorney tasked by then-AG Sessions with investigating corruption beyond what the Mueller team is handling “reached out” to a whistleblower from the Clinton Foundation.

The Clinton Foundation scandal is, as President Trump would say, yuuuuge. I am told by a knowledgeable source that the official that John Solomon cites “knows where the bodies are buried.”

Of course, the news that another whistleblower who came forward with information and documents on the Uranium One scandal, Dennis Nathan Cain, was raided by a team of FBI agents who spent 6 hours rummaging through his home, raises some alarming possibilities. Sundance of Conservative Tree House comments:

If the reporting of the raid by the Daily Caller is accurate; and given the nature of the timing for that raid; and accepting the at risk elements within the whistleblower case extended beyond Hillary Clinton to Robert Mueller; and noting how the SSCI was the recipient of the information/evidence as transmitted by Michael Horowitz; there is a solid appearance of the DOJ maneuvering to cover-up the underlying DOJ/FBI corruption by seizing -and controlling- all of the evidence. [Additionally, in the background are the fingerprints of the self-serving quid-pro-quo between DOJ and SSCI] Just sayin’… If that apparent cover-up perspective is accurate, then so too is THIS. A cover-up just seems so implausible, because the activity is just so brutally obvious. How is this level of blatant disregard possible? Seriously, I really don’t know. Perhaps these DOJ and FBI officials are genuinely inside a bubble and don’t know the level of information that exists outside DC…. or, maybe they just feel so above the law they simply don’t care. I don’t understand it either; but it’s happening – regardless.

The expression “high drama” is inadequate to express the nature of the infighting underway, mostly hidden from the public, but occasionally visible through public events and releases. The revelations set to come next week may open a new chapter in the story arc of Trump versus the bipartisan establishment.

Correction: The Huber team Assistant US Attorneys reached out to the whistleblower, not vice versa, as erroneously reported at first.