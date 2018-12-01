Bush 41’s death reveals the truth of the cliché: the only kind of Republicans the media likes are dead ones
Today we will hear most of the media talk about George HW Bush in a flattering manner, as they should. They also acted like they loved Reagan and McCain when they died -- even as they sought to destroy them when they ran for office.
The playbook is always the same. Democrats, including most of the media, pretend they love Republicans when they die after they trashed them when they ran and lived.
Here are a few headlines from the Washington Post today.
Today's Opinions: Goodbye, George H.W. Bush. The world will miss a great president — and I will miss a friend.
The extraordinary life and times of George H.W. Bush
George H.W. Bush’s prudence was a laugh line. It was also his strength.
The love for the newly-departed Republican president was not strong enough to require elementary editorial diligence , however:
The Washington Post went ahead and published its prewritten George H.W. Bush obit without reading it first, I guess. pic.twitter.com/n7biR6415d— Will Oremus (@WillOremus) December 1, 2018
In 2016. CNN wasn't so nice. They ran a story called "Dirty Campaigning: He Perfected it" about George HW Bush
The early 1980's were similar to today. A garbage story was put out that George HW Bush went to Paris to arrange the release of the Iranian hostages. There was never any actual evidence that this meeting took place. It was always pure fiction but the Democrats investigated it.
For the last two years there has been a garbage story that Trump colluded with the Russians based mostly on a fictional dossier bought and paid for by Hillary and the DNC. There are endless investigations and most of the media still reports the story continuously as if it were true. he New York Times reveals the same kind of nonsense plagued President Bush 41:
Panel Rejects Theory Bush Met With Iranians in Paris in '80
A House investigative panel concluded today that George Bush did not travel to Paris in 1980 to take pThe Washington PostLart in any discussions aimed at asking Iran to delay the release of American hostages.
The notion that Mr. Bush, then the Republican Vice-Presidential nominee, might have made such a trip in an effort to damage President Jimmy Carter's prospects in the November election that year has been part of a persistent but unproved broader theory that has long swirled around Washington.
