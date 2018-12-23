The Schumer & Pelosi show

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, the twin nutters of Congress, were certain they could beat Trump at his own game, but have made fools of themselves, as usual. The stand-off is not over but with each passing day, the Democrats reveal more of their anti-American, pro-illegal immigration agenda. Conservatives have been sounding the alarm for years: Democrats do not care about American citizens! We are an annoying inconvenience, especially those of us who do not buy what they are selling. We vote against them, which makes them angry. They lash out at us, call us names, impugn our intelligence with fervor. All of the late-night comics, the Bill Mahers of the comedy branch of the entertainment industry, are especially venal. Jimmy Kimmel has decried those who have contributed to the GoFundMe page to fund the border wall as meth addicts. It was begun by a Vet, Brad Kolfage, who lost three limbs and it's raised nearly $15m.

It appears that Democratic members of Congress are as snowflakey as millennials on our university campuses. They assume that anyone who opposes their ridiculous socialist, genderless, climate-alarmist, virtue-signaling directives is a Neanderthal, unfit to have an opinion. It is then thoroughly acceptable to malign such people, those of us who oppose every aspect of their anti-America-as-founded agenda, in any and every disgusting manner they can devise. The left is all about identity politics. They assign all of us to a group -- racial, class, and/or all of their fabricated gender categories. The right is all about individuals, their character, their talent, their contributions to society. We do not care about skin color, economic class or sexual orientation. We do care about good vs. evil, right vs. wrong. This makes us quite villainous in the eyes of the left for whom everything is relative. For example, we do not think poverty causes crime, unlearned values of Western Civilization do. Try to steal an election? It is moral if it takes out an opponent. We are, it appears, the left vs. the right, very different on a neurological level. Schumer and Pelosi have armed guards whenever they are amongst the public. But they are both fervent in their quest to deny us the right to bear arms and to prevent a wall on the southern border to protect us from the flood of lethal drugs that flow into the US. They are impervious to the crimes of the barbaric gangs like MS13, no matter how many innocent Americans they kill. They do not give a thought to the many illegals from terrorist nations that also seek to enter the country on a daily basis. Schumer, Pelosi and their willing subjects in Congress ignore completely the horrific hazards that cross the border every day. They want cheap labor, no matter how many Americans are left jobless, and they want, more than anything, a dependent underclass whom they mean to give the right to vote. They already vote anyway, thanks to the Left's rejection of Common-sense voter ID. If there were a television program based on Schumer and Pelosi, it would have to be a comedy; the two of them are so inept, so childish. They would be Dumb and Dumber redux. Each of them seems to believe they run the country and can dictate to the president how he will govern. They demand that Trump abandon the wall. They have no intention of compromising; they only want to deny Trump and his supporters what they want -- border security that works. So enraged, so benighted, by Trump's presidency, they would rather see us overrun by migrants from third-world nations, like those who have destroyed the UK, Germany, Sweden, and the rest of Europe, than protect America as a sovereign nation. The "government shutdown" is just a ploy, many times overused by now, relatively meaningless to the lives of most Americans. The Schumer & Pelosi show will do everything they can to hype it as a disaster, but we all know it is nothing of the kind. Trump must hold out for funding of the wall. While there have been some bad actors in our government in the past, Schumer and Pelosi are the worst of the worst. They are equally arrogant, each thoroughly ignorant of reality beyond the bubble of wealth and privilege they inhabit. They both believe themselves to be smarter than the rest of us, when in fact they are both really dim bulbs, long past their sell-by date. Yes, Pelosi is good at raising money; how and why is a mystery. That each of them is repeatedly re-elected does not say much for their constituents' familiarity with the Constitution, the law, American history or the facts in their own communities. San Francisco, Pelosi's district is now a hell-hole but for her walled compound. New York too, like California, is a state that residents are fleeing as fast as they can. Both states have been destroyed by moonbatty leftists; high taxes, dumbing down of education for political purposes, and the sacrifice of common sense to global warming alarmists. Schumer and Pelosi have for years been on board with every silly attempt to restructure, to transform, American society. They both jumped on the Obama bandwagon the moment he was elected. Along with Obama, they are responsible for incalculable damage done to this country over the eight years of that administration. While their constant appearances on television are so often humorous (Pelosi's silly, practiced hand gestures and Schumer's relentless badgering of Trump), they are not one bit funny. They are just loathsome. Photo credit: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marianique Santos