Hollywood golden boy Benicio del Toro smacked down for praising Che while calling Trump 'a monster'

Hollywood’s Benicio Del Toro Eulogizes Che Guevara in Havana but Denounces President Trump as “Cruel Monster!”

Fontova then laid out the quotes, side by side like this:

“I’d like to dedicate this award to the man himself, Che Guevara! I wouldn't be here without Che Guevara, and through all the awards the movie gets you'll have to pay your respects to the man!...Ideologically I feel very close to Che." Thus gushed Benicio Del Toro (made a multi-millionaire mostly by American audiences) while accepting the ‘best actor’ award at the Cannes Film Festival for his role glorifying Che Guevara (who denounced Americans as “hyenas fit only for extermination!”) But on the other hand: ”I don’t understand what’s going on with the United States government… It’s cruel. What’s the morality inside this monster (Donald Trump) for separating children from their parents? I don’t know. The bottom line: this has to stop.” (Benicio del Toro earlier this year.)

Which exposed the vaunted actor as a jackass. Here he was, yelling about Trump on 'humanitarian' grounds, while expressing no concern about the Cuban 'revolutionary' and his record of mass murder as one of Cuba's most bloodthirsty and soulless rulers. The guy had no heart, no compassion, just model-worthy looks, and that was based on just one glossy photo by Albert Korda, which appeared to romanticize the thug. Fontova, who has written more than one good book on the scope of Guevara and his crimes, makes an appropriate comparison to show the depth of the hypocrisy.

Che killed people and he didn't just kill people, he took pleasure in killing people. He particularly got his rocks off on the idea of killing Americans and actually planned the first 9/11 with a black guerrilla militant group, plotting to blow up the New York subways at stations below Macy's and Bloomingdales on Black Friday shopping day, the better to maximize the casualties. The plot was foiled by J. Edgar Hoover's FBI, as Fontova noted in his book. This was not a nice person, let alone a romantic one, this guy had more in common with MS-13 and Hugo Chavez than he ever did with any "better world." The Cuban exiles Fontova interviewed said they knew there was something 'off' about the communist.

But there Del Toro goes, praising the beast of Havana who used to just love shooting children against walls in his time and watching the blood flow. He also liked to steal jewelry, go to the bathroom on farmers' hard-harvested produce, run out on his tab in restaurants, and put the screams of tortured children to the phone receivers for their mothers to hear.

Seriously, all of these revolting details are true. And that's what Del Toro is praising, even as he denounces President Trump as a 'monster' for separating children from parents who've broken the law.

Del Toro, of course, loves Che to the extent that he played Che in some movie. I never saw it because there is no need waste one's time on romance novels. There is an authentic portrayal of Che in the movies however, in 'The Lost City' by the estimable Andy Garcia. There, Che was portrayed as he really was, by actor Jsu Garcia. He actually looks like Che, and he smirks and smarms like Che, brimming with cruelty.

Watch that and you will want to put your fist through the screen.