That Oval Office sit-down? Pelosi and Schumer got skunked.

There are thousands of families in the U.S. who have lost children and family members to illegal aliens in a variety of horrific ways. In that sure-to-go-down-in-history Oval Office confab, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer effectively let us know that they don't care about us or our losses. They need Democrat voters; that is their abiding goal. The theatrics in the Oval Office on Tuesday morning were just that: great theater. Trump always steps ahead of his opponents, and he set up Schumer and Pelosi. He began his discussion with the press in the room. Pelosi came in spouting "transparency" but could not wait to get the media out. Trump saw to it that each of them revealed their preference for illegal aliens over American citizens. It was delicious, gratifying.

The Democrats pretend to be so compassionate, but in fact, they are hardcore pols. They do not give a moment's thought to the consequences of our cities being flooded with illegal migrants or how they affect Americans who do not live in gated communities or behind the walls like the ones that surround their homes. They offer no solutions beyond another "continuing resolution." Their "we are the good guys" act was exposed for all to see. Those two, Pelosi and Schumer, are hateful, power-mad reprobates who will do and say anything to win, to be on top. They want to let millions of third-world refugees into the U.S. in order to defeat Republicans. That's their plan, and they are sticking to it. But on Tuesday morning, Trump had them for breakfast. It was a glorious sight to behold. Pelosi's hand gestures were hilarious, clearly practiced and ridiculous. After being skewered by Trump, the two of them ran to the microphones to spin the meeting their way. It did not go well. It may have dawned on them that they were set up, made the fools they are for all to see. Schumer and Pelosi are two of the most arrogant, smug members of Congress. Both of them have been there way past their sell dates, and it shows. Neither has ever demonstrated an iota of respect for their opposition; they have no idea how or what they think. They care only about defeating them, no matter the cost – financial, moral, ethical, national, or spiritual. At that meeting on Tuesday morning, the two of them got skunked. Speaking of skunks, Pelosi often reverts to the scatological when cornered. "When you get into a tinkle contest with a skunk, you get tinkle all over you." This was Pelosi's puerile nonsense at the microphone. The woman's mind can produce toilet humor on a dime but not viable policy. Then she insulted Trump's manhood because he used the word "wall" so many times! Good for him. He was amazing. She and Schumer were torpedoed by the president for whom they have nothing but contempt. Democrats so badly want Trump to be a failure, they are working so hard to ensure that he is a failure, that they are missing his many successes that are making the country great again. Now that they have won the House majority, we can count on their trying to torpedo him even more zealously and to do what they can to put the brakes on his agenda. They will of course be doing harm to all the Americans Trump's economic policies have helped. Do they care? Not one bit. So disconsolate are they by Trump's successes that they are ready and willing to plunge the nation into a recession if it will defeat him. They want to raise taxes, limit free speech, abrogate the Constitution in numerous ways. Importing millions of illegals is part and parcel of their scheme. That Oval Office sit-down with the Beavis and Butt-Head of the House and Senate will go down in history as the best of political theater and a demonstration of presidential genius.